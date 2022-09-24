Rondal Eugene “Ronnie” Lingerfelt, age 71 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1951 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late James Lingerfelt and the late Mildred Maness Lingerfelt. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, and “papa”. He loved listening to music, shopping, telling jokes and going to flea markets. Anytime he was around his grandchildren, they all had the best time.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO