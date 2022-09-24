Read full article on original website
Mr. Stephen Raymond Newirth, Age 59 Dawsonville
Mr. Stephen Raymond Newirth, age 59 of Dawsonville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. It was Stephen’s wish to be cremated. No public services are being held at this time. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Stephen’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com.
Rondal Eugene “Ronnie” Lingerfelt, Age 71 Dahlonega
Rondal Eugene “Ronnie” Lingerfelt, age 71 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1951 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late James Lingerfelt and the late Mildred Maness Lingerfelt. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, and “papa”. He loved listening to music, shopping, telling jokes and going to flea markets. Anytime he was around his grandchildren, they all had the best time.
Dale Blair, Age 92 Cornelia
Dale Blair, age 92, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Cornelia with Rev. Nathan LaShoto and Rev. David Turner officiating. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship...
Update On Hurricane Ian For White County
(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
Howard Green, Sr, Age 77 Dahlonega
Howard Green Sr., age 77 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born in Dahlonega on February 16, 1945 to the late Joseph Green and the late Dona Moose Green. Howard was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt. Once hunting season opened every year, seeing Howard was considered a rarity.
Sheriff: Athens woman last seen in store before being found dead in NE Georgia
The day before a Clarke County woman was found dead in northeast Georgia earlier this month, she was seen buying several...
James Herman Vandiver, Jr.
James Herman Vandiver, Jr., of Murrayville, GA, and of Wheaton, IL since 2018, transitioned from Earth to Heaven September 21, 2022. He was the oldest living child of James H. Sr. and Lessie Hefner Vandiver. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Sue Anderson Vandiver. His children are Dianne Vandiver Wallace (Bill) of Cherryville, NC, and Jack H. Vandiver, III (Robin) of Wheaton, IL.
Mary “Phyllis” Ledford Barfield, Age 88 Cleveland
Mary “Phyllis” Ledford Barfield, age 88, of Cleveland, formerly of Miami, Florida, passed. peacefully at her home on Monday, September 26, 2022, after an illness. Phyllis was born on July 21, 1934, in Miami, Florida, to the late Philip and Trollie Holt Ledford. She was married to the...
Obituary: Jacob Michael Freeman, 37, of Loganville
Jacob Michael Freeman, age 37 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. A Funeral Service was held in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:00 PM with Rev. Frankie Green, Wendell Weaver, and Pastor Adam Southerland officiating. Interment followed at Ewing Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Dacula, GA; L.C. Givens officiating.
White County Situation Update On Ian
(Cleveland)- Hurricane Ian has the attention of White County officials. In a situation update Monday night to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that the current forecast track would bring Ian near Gainesville, Fla, and then north into southern Georgia near Waycross, Statesboro, and to Augusta by 2:PM Saturday.
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Small numbers of fraud cases slow emergency rental assistance process
The fraud cases create a conflict between quickly meeting urgent need and carefully protecting the funding from swindlers.
Collier purchased items found at crime scene at Clayton store, investigators say
Debbie Collier was calm and did not appear frightened as she shopped at the Clayton Family Dollar Store the day she disappeared, officials say. This latest revelation deepens the mystery surrounding the missing Athens woman’s death. On Monday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from the Family...
58-Year-Old Kelly Renne Wymore Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Habersham County (Habersham County, GA)
The Georgia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of SR 17 and Fred Pitts Road in Habersham County. Kelly Renee Wymore, 58, of Sautee-Nacoochee, was [..]
Breaking: Cannon Farm Road in Walnut Grove closed at Hillview Drive due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 26, 2022) -At 2 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that it was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Cannon Farm Road in Walnut Grove. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reports two patients. One entrapped and had to be extricated by Fire personnel. The injuries are not life threatening.
Metro Atlanta couple loses out on attending comedy event, purchased resold tickets
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
White County Preparing For Ian
(Cleveland)-White County officials, like a lot of others officials around the southeast, are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian and how it might affect us in Northeast Georgia. White County Emergency Service Division Chief Don Strength reports that there remains a good amount of uncertainty about the track of...
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
The William tenants and their families speak out
On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
