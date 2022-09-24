ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelia, GA

wrwh.com

Mr. Stephen Raymond Newirth, Age 59 Dawsonville

Mr. Stephen Raymond Newirth, age 59 of Dawsonville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. It was Stephen’s wish to be cremated. No public services are being held at this time. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit Stephen’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Rondal Eugene “Ronnie” Lingerfelt, Age 71 Dahlonega

Rondal Eugene “Ronnie” Lingerfelt, age 71 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1951 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late James Lingerfelt and the late Mildred Maness Lingerfelt. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, and “papa”. He loved listening to music, shopping, telling jokes and going to flea markets. Anytime he was around his grandchildren, they all had the best time.
DAHLONEGA, GA
wrwh.com

Dale Blair, Age 92 Cornelia

Dale Blair, age 92, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Cornelia with Rev. Nathan LaShoto and Rev. David Turner officiating. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship...
CORNELIA, GA
wrwh.com

Update On Hurricane Ian For White County

(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Howard Green, Sr, Age 77 Dahlonega

Howard Green Sr., age 77 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born in Dahlonega on February 16, 1945 to the late Joseph Green and the late Dona Moose Green. Howard was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt. Once hunting season opened every year, seeing Howard was considered a rarity.
DAHLONEGA, GA
wrwh.com

James Herman Vandiver, Jr.

James Herman Vandiver, Jr., of Murrayville, GA, and of Wheaton, IL since 2018, transitioned from Earth to Heaven September 21, 2022. He was the oldest living child of James H. Sr. and Lessie Hefner Vandiver. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Sue Anderson Vandiver. His children are Dianne Vandiver Wallace (Bill) of Cherryville, NC, and Jack H. Vandiver, III (Robin) of Wheaton, IL.
WHEATON, IL
wrwh.com

Mary “Phyllis” Ledford Barfield, Age 88 Cleveland

Mary “Phyllis” Ledford Barfield, age 88, of Cleveland, formerly of Miami, Florida, passed. peacefully at her home on Monday, September 26, 2022, after an illness. Phyllis was born on July 21, 1934, in Miami, Florida, to the late Philip and Trollie Holt Ledford. She was married to the...
CLEVELAND, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Jacob Michael Freeman, 37, of Loganville

Jacob Michael Freeman, age 37 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. A Funeral Service was held in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:00 PM with Rev. Frankie Green, Wendell Weaver, and Pastor Adam Southerland officiating. Interment followed at Ewing Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Dacula, GA; L.C. Givens officiating.
LOGANVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

White County Situation Update On Ian

(Cleveland)- Hurricane Ian has the attention of White County officials. In a situation update Monday night to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that the current forecast track would bring Ian near Gainesville, Fla, and then north into southern Georgia near Waycross, Statesboro, and to Augusta by 2:PM Saturday.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Collier purchased items found at crime scene at Clayton store, investigators say

Debbie Collier was calm and did not appear frightened as she shopped at the Clayton Family Dollar Store the day she disappeared, officials say. This latest revelation deepens the mystery surrounding the missing Athens woman’s death. On Monday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from the Family...
CLAYTON, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Cannon Farm Road in Walnut Grove closed at Hillview Drive due to crash

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 26, 2022) -At 2 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that it was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Cannon Farm Road in Walnut Grove. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reports two patients. One entrapped and had to be extricated by Fire personnel. The injuries are not life threatening.
WALNUT GROVE, GA
wrwh.com

White County Preparing For Ian

(Cleveland)-White County officials, like a lot of others officials around the southeast, are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian and how it might affect us in Northeast Georgia. White County Emergency Service Division Chief Don Strength reports that there remains a good amount of uncertainty about the track of...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

The William tenants and their families speak out

On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
ATHENS, GA

