Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Related
NewsTimes
The Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: For first time since 2015, Southington is No. 1... but barely
In his column after Southington’s huge, come-from-behind win at then-top-ranked Greenwich, GameTimeCT columnist Jeff Jacobs said at least seven teams had a legitimate claim to the top spot in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll. The voters didn’t go so far as a seven-way tie, but six teams got...
NewsTimes
The Meat Grinder CT HS Football Podcast (S5, E4): Maloney's Kevin Frederick & Attack of the CCC Big Dogs
GameTimeCT · The Meat Grinder (S5, E4): Maloney's Kevin Frederick & Attack of the CCC Big Dogs. Welcome back to another thrilling episode of The Meat Grinder, a weekly look at high school football in Connecticut with GameTimeCT.com's Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley. This week No. 4-ranked Maloney...
NewsTimes
Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad
Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
NewsTimes
Property transfers in Trumbull
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16.
Bridgeport complex seniors blast company's towing practices
Seniors and people with disabilities who live at a Bridgeport complex said they are upset over a company's towing practices.
RELATED PEOPLE
Norwalk Hospital plans expansion
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport officials, former councilwoman sued by family of murdered man
BRIDGEPORT – The family of a young city man, who died two years ago after being shot in a Barnum Avenue club, claims a former councilwoman and a number of city officials are responsible for the man’s death. In a lawsuit filed in Superior Court, the family of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
milfordmirror.com
Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list
The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
Middle school announcement inspires call to oust BoE Chairman, plan to protest
NORWALK, Conn. — A petition to “remove” Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten. A call for a protest at City Hall. Both are inspired by a school district move toward Middle School Choice. An announcement sent Friday to fifth grade students’ families inspired angry comments on the Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education and a Monday post on the NPS Facebook page generated a similar response.
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Bridgeport High School Alumni & Friends Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
The induction ceremony for the Bridgeport High School Alumni & Friends Hall of Fame took place on Saturday at Bridgeport Conference Center. Hall of Fame inductees for 2022 are Mary Ellen Tolley Burris, Darletta Barth Stout, Mark DeFazio and Travis Jones. See photos from the event in a gallery below...
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Darien boutique Helen Ainson changing hands after 45 years: New owner, same store
DARIEN — After 45 years at the helm, Helen Ainson founder Erica Jensen is retiring and passing ownership of her boutique to longtime general manager Corrie Belardinelli. Opened in 1977, Helen Ainson is a Darien institution best known for selling cocktail attire and special occasion gowns along with everyday wear and accessories. The store is named for Jensen's mother Helen, who owned her own dress shop in Greenwich where Jensen first started working in high school.
NewsTimes
Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider
GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
Sound on Sound Music Fest in Bridgeport Called ‘S— Show’ by Attendees
Bridgeport, CT was the site of the "Sound on Sound" music festival this past weekend (9/24/22 - 9/25/22) and by most accounts, it didn't go well. The show had multiple headlining acts like the Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks and the Lumineers, but attendees say it was hard to hear them due to sound issues. That is not the only complaint to come out of the weekend. Below are fan complaints from a Facebook page called "Sound on Sound - Ants Marching."
Register Citizen
NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman
GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
Comments / 0