Norwalk, CT

ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'

STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Property transfers in Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16.
TRUMBULL, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Hospital plans expansion

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
NORWALK, CT
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list

The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Middle school announcement inspires call to oust BoE Chairman, plan to protest

NORWALK, Conn. — A petition to “remove” Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten. A call for a protest at City Hall. Both are inspired by a school district move toward Middle School Choice. An announcement sent Friday to fifth grade students’ families inspired angry comments on the Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education and a Monday post on the NPS Facebook page generated a similar response.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WESTON, CT
Register Citizen

Darien boutique Helen Ainson changing hands after 45 years: New owner, same store

DARIEN — After 45 years at the helm, Helen Ainson founder Erica Jensen is retiring and passing ownership of her boutique to longtime general manager Corrie Belardinelli. Opened in 1977, Helen Ainson is a Darien institution best known for selling cocktail attire and special occasion gowns along with everyday wear and accessories. The store is named for Jensen's mother Helen, who owned her own dress shop in Greenwich where Jensen first started working in high school.
DARIEN, CT
NewsTimes

Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider

GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

Sound on Sound Music Fest in Bridgeport Called ‘S— Show’ by Attendees

Bridgeport, CT was the site of the "Sound on Sound" music festival this past weekend (9/24/22 - 9/25/22) and by most accounts, it didn't go well. The show had multiple headlining acts like the Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks and the Lumineers, but attendees say it was hard to hear them due to sound issues. That is not the only complaint to come out of the weekend. Below are fan complaints from a Facebook page called "Sound on Sound - Ants Marching."
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman

GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
GREENWICH, CT

