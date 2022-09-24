ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Waters Cancels Poland Concerts After War Remarks

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday (Sept. 24).

An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place.

“Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw … without giving any reason,” Lukasz Pytko from Tauron Arena Krakow said Saturday in comments carried by Polish media outlets.

The website for Waters’ This Is Not a Drill concert tour did not list the Krakow concerts previously scheduled for April 21-22.

City councilors in Krakow were expected to vote next week on a proposal to name Waters as a persona non grata, expressing “indignation” over the musician’s stance on the war in Ukraine.

Waters wrote an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska early this month in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.” He also criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, blaming Washington in particular.

Waters has also criticized NATO, accusing it of provoking Russia.

Comments / 12

Harvlis
2d ago

Waters is out of control. He needs to keep his opinions to himself. Just saw him in NY. They made an announcement prior to the concert — “Some of you might have a problem with Rogers political opinions. You can all go to the bar.” No need to see him again.

Reply
7
Keith Smith
2d ago

hey Roger Waters. how many islands in countries has your Homeland taken over over the centuries?. England try to conquer the whole world

Reply(1)
4
