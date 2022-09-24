Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: 5 weather maps show threats to Florida as storm approaches
Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 3 storm Tuesday as it churned over Cuba, delivering dangerous winds, heavy rainfall and potential flooding before it is expected to set its sights on Florida. The National Hurricane Center’s Tuesday morning tropical weather outlook indicated Ian would deliver violent hurricane-force winds and...
Tropical Storm Ian Forms, Could Impact Florida as Hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen over the Central Caribbean and develop into a hurricane in coming days with South Florida in the cone of concern, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Early next week, the storm is expected to track over Cuba and continue to strengthen...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year (so far)
New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year, as renters are feeling the effects of increased inflation and rising living costs. According to the Legal Templates, rising living costs, late rent payments, and increasing eviction rates have been major contributors to the financial landscape of renting and living.
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative earlier this month to drive up tourism in native communities. The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1...
Xylazine, drug known as ‘tranq,’ eats flesh, is linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of drug overdoses in states surrounding New York have been linked to a flesh-eating animal tranquilizer called xylazine, as the substance has inundated heroin and fentanyl supplies in Philadelphia, Delaware and Michigan, according to multiple reports. The sedative known as “tranq” is found in...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
Is a Staten Island casino in our future? BP Fossella proposes NY Wheel site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella wants the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) and interested developers to “roll the dice” and consider building a casino on Staten Island. Fossella held a press conference on Monday to propose Staten Island be among locations in consideration for...
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
Storms and showers end the weekend; temps in the 70s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday will start dry but could end with some showers and storms. The wet weather is expected to arrive in the evening in the New York City area, with a few areas getting heavy downpours, gusty winds, and localized flooding. The temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s. It’s […]
My children were born in New York but now live in Texas. I sometimes wish we had never moved.
The author moved following her then-husband and is staying in Texas for their kids. She wishes she had never left New York City.
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
New York state begins cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud
The state Department of Labor detected $11 million in insurance fraud in August alone. This fraud mostly consisted of people working while collecting disability.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
