Florida State

NBC Miami

Tropical Storm Ian Forms, Could Impact Florida as Hurricane

Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen over the Central Caribbean and develop into a hurricane in coming days with South Florida in the cone of concern, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Early next week, the storm is expected to track over Cuba and continue to strengthen...
FLORIDA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
ENVIRONMENT
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Miami, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
NEWS10 ABC

New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year (so far)

New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year, as renters are feeling the effects of increased inflation and rising living costs. According to the Legal Templates, rising living costs, late rent payments, and increasing eviction rates have been major contributors to the financial landscape of renting and living.
HOUSE RENT
Person
Ron Desantis
The Staten Island Advance

Xylazine, drug known as ‘tranq,’ eats flesh, is linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of drug overdoses in states surrounding New York have been linked to a flesh-eating animal tranquilizer called xylazine, as the substance has inundated heroin and fentanyl supplies in Philadelphia, Delaware and Michigan, according to multiple reports. The sedative known as “tranq” is found in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident

What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Atlantic Hurricane#Ocean Waves#State Of Emergency#Tropical Storm Ian#Floridians
PIX11

Storms and showers end the weekend; temps in the 70s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday will start dry but could end with some showers and storms. The wet weather is expected to arrive in the evening in the New York City area, with a few areas getting heavy downpours, gusty winds, and localized flooding. The temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s. It’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
