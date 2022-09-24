ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Black bear on branch at Bronstein draws a crowd

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to Bronstein Park on Hanover Street Saturday for a report of a black bear in the park. Officers found a small, young bear that had climbed a tree at about 8 a.m. after being spotted walking through streets in downtown Manchester. Several people...
A Vermont salamander like no other

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
Runners participate in 2022 Seacoast Cancer 5K

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — For the first time since the pandemic started, New Hampshire runners gathered in Portsmouth for the Seacoast Cancer 5K. Almost 2,000 people came out for Sunday's event. The race raises money for Wentworth-Douglass Hospital's Seacoast Cancer Center. Hospital officials said the funds will be used to...
New England BIPOC Fest celebrates diversity across the region

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New England BIPOC Fest took place Sunday in Portsmouth for its second year. The event featured BIPOC — Black, indigenous and people of color — vendors and musicians outside Vida Cantina. Vida Cantina owner David Vargas started the celebration last year, but it...
Spooky! Halloween display catching attention in Derry

DERRY, N.H. — Spooky displays are starting to pop up across the state ahead of Halloween. A creepy scene on Sunnyside Lane in Derry is catching attention. The homeowners are going all-out with their decor. WMUR would love to see decked-out yards across the state. Upload pictures or videos...
Home Explosion in Hampstead

In the early morning, on Friday, August 19th, homeowner Nathan Close woke up to an explosion that completely destroyed his home in Hampstead, NH. Officials say they believe it was a propane explosion. All the people in the house including Nathen, his son, and their pet dog were able to escape safely.
Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs

CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
Bags of candy corn made in Massachusetts have been recalled

AUBURN, Mass. — A Massachusetts company is recalling packages of candy corn over concerns they may contain egg. Officials with Arcade Snacks, of Auburn, Massachusetts, said the 15-ounce packages were sold at various stores in that state. They have a best-by date of March 8, 2023. So far, no...
Good Samaritans pull seriously injured woman out of burning car in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing her car Sunday morning on I-293 in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police said the silver 2010 Subaru Forester crashed into a tree and spun behind a guardrail before catching fire near mile 9 of I-293 south. Officials said they do not know why the car went offroad.
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Newburyport fire fighters extract 2 men trapped in a car after crash

Two men had to be rescued Sunday night after hitting a tree and becoming trapped in their car, according to the Newbury Fire Department. On Sept. 25 around 8:45 p.m., first responders from the fire department found a Lexus IS 300 that had hit a tree in the area of Turkey Hill Road near the West Newbury town line. According to the department, two men in their 20s were trapped inside the Lexus.
