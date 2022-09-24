Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Shelter dog from Manchester now rides in style in a custom sidecar
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A shelter dog from Manchester is riding in style these days. B.B. was riding shotgun in a custom sidecar through the city streets Monday. She was adopted from the Manchester Animal Shelter seven years ago. Michael Sexton said she is his third shelter pup and he...
manchesterinklink.com
Black bear on branch at Bronstein draws a crowd
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to Bronstein Park on Hanover Street Saturday for a report of a black bear in the park. Officers found a small, young bear that had climbed a tree at about 8 a.m. after being spotted walking through streets in downtown Manchester. Several people...
vermontjournal.com
A Vermont salamander like no other
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
WMUR.com
Runners participate in 2022 Seacoast Cancer 5K
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — For the first time since the pandemic started, New Hampshire runners gathered in Portsmouth for the Seacoast Cancer 5K. Almost 2,000 people came out for Sunday's event. The race raises money for Wentworth-Douglass Hospital's Seacoast Cancer Center. Hospital officials said the funds will be used to...
WMUR.com
Red Cross volunteer from Peterborough helping in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — As many brace for Hurricane Ian, one woman from Peterborough is dropping everything to help those who may be impacted by the storm. Deborah Budney said she worked as a nursing assistant for years and loves to take care of people. Now, she's able to do that again after signing up for the Red Cross.
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on...
WMUR.com
New England BIPOC Fest celebrates diversity across the region
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New England BIPOC Fest took place Sunday in Portsmouth for its second year. The event featured BIPOC — Black, indigenous and people of color — vendors and musicians outside Vida Cantina. Vida Cantina owner David Vargas started the celebration last year, but it...
Wing-Itz Debuts Splendid New Outdoor Patio in Hampton, New Hampshire
We've got some great news for all the chicken lovers out there. Whether it's nuggets, tenders, burgers, sandwiches & wraps, salads, or something else that tickles your fancy, Wing-Itz has it all when it comes to chicken. With locations in Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, and Newmarket, Wing-Itz prides itself on being...
WMUR.com
Spooky! Halloween display catching attention in Derry
DERRY, N.H. — Spooky displays are starting to pop up across the state ahead of Halloween. A creepy scene on Sunnyside Lane in Derry is catching attention. The homeowners are going all-out with their decor. WMUR would love to see decked-out yards across the state. Upload pictures or videos...
trhsnews.com
Home Explosion in Hampstead
In the early morning, on Friday, August 19th, homeowner Nathan Close woke up to an explosion that completely destroyed his home in Hampstead, NH. Officials say they believe it was a propane explosion. All the people in the house including Nathen, his son, and their pet dog were able to escape safely.
WMUR.com
Police look for man who was armed when he robbed Cumberland Farms in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are searching for an armed robber. Police said a man entered the Cumberland Farms store on Hanover Street around 6:45 a.m. Monday. They said he then told the clerk he had a gun and demanded money and cigarettes. Surveillance images show the man's face...
WMUR.com
Mass. man accused of hiring Uber to drive him to New Hampshire to deliver drugs
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing federal charges after he was accused of hiring an Uber to drive him to a home in Dover, New Hampshire, to deliver fentanyl. Johan Rodriguez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested Monday in Dover and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
WMUR.com
Bags of candy corn made in Massachusetts have been recalled
AUBURN, Mass. — A Massachusetts company is recalling packages of candy corn over concerns they may contain egg. Officials with Arcade Snacks, of Auburn, Massachusetts, said the 15-ounce packages were sold at various stores in that state. They have a best-by date of March 8, 2023. So far, no...
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
WMUR.com
Annual Buddy Walk held in Concord to benefit New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association
CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds gathered Sunday at the State House in Concord to support Granite Staters with down syndrome. Sunday's annual Buddy Walk was organized by the New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association. It's the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The event raised more than $3,200 and will...
Man arrested for allegedly driving 140 mph on NH highway
EPPING, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest for driving over 100 mph down a busy highway Saturday night, according to authorities. Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, New Hampshire, was charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation. New Hampshire State Police say just before 10:30...
WMUR.com
Good Samaritans pull seriously injured woman out of burning car in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing her car Sunday morning on I-293 in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police said the silver 2010 Subaru Forester crashed into a tree and spun behind a guardrail before catching fire near mile 9 of I-293 south. Officials said they do not know why the car went offroad.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Newburyport fire fighters extract 2 men trapped in a car after crash
Two men had to be rescued Sunday night after hitting a tree and becoming trapped in their car, according to the Newbury Fire Department. On Sept. 25 around 8:45 p.m., first responders from the fire department found a Lexus IS 300 that had hit a tree in the area of Turkey Hill Road near the West Newbury town line. According to the department, two men in their 20s were trapped inside the Lexus.
whdh.com
Passenger van catches fires, spreads to Madison Place shopping center in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses at Madison Place shopping center were left damaged by a van fire. Firefighters arrived to knock down the flames and thick, black smoke Saturday morning. One of the passengers on the NYC United Express transport van says he was helping someone off board when he...
