ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Bob Fioretti on running for Cook County Board President

Candidate for the Cook County Board Presidency, Bob Fioretti joined WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about his campaign and what exactly the Cook County Board does. Later, Bob addressed why he’s running for the President of the Cook County Board and what he plans on doing if he acquires the position.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Courthouse News Service

Police shooting cover-up

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Illinois declined to dismiss a family’s lawsuit against Chicago and four police officers they accuse of conspiring to cover up the 2014 shooting death of Roshad McIntosh, an unarmed Black man who ran from police during a stop. Their excessive force claim against an officer and their wrongful death and conspiracy claims survived the motion to dismiss.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Defense Lawyers#Criminal Defense Attorney#Criminal Cases#Leonard Trial Lawyers#Csi
cwbchicago.com

Man with two pending robbery cases is charged with mugging teenager on the Red Line

Prosecutors say a man with an extensive juvenile record, including two pending robbery cases, robbed a 15-year-old who was riding home from school on the Red Line earlier this month. Chicago police identified Rashaun Teague, 18, as the robber after someone saw a CPD bulletin about yet another CTA robbery and thought the suspect looked like Teague, according to prosecutors.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WGN News

Chicago lawmaker enters plea in red-light camera scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of lying to the FBI and seeking a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, entered the plea by telephone before U.S. District Judge […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Reasons why you should choose Chicago

Lynn Osmond, CEO of Choose Chicago, joins WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about the what the organization does to entice people to come visit the city of Chicago. Lynn highlights the NASCAR street race in July of next year, the various conventions, things people can do during the Halloween season, and more!
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy