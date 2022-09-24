Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Road rage lawsuit: Victim sues person who allegedly shot her on I-57
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Aaliyah Ivory was shot on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs in July. Now, she is suing the person who allegedly shot her. On July 16, Ivory says she was trying to merge in traffic, but a driver in another car wouldn't let her in. She...
cwbchicago.com
‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ 4-time felon, on parole for carjacking, committed another carjacking in Uptown this week, prosecutors say
A four-time convicted felon on parole for carjacking is accused of carjacking a driver outside a Chicago fast food restaurant on Thursday morning. “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” Alfredo Gutierrez allegedly ordered the victim in Spanish as the hijacking unfolded around 7:17 a.m. at Dunkin’, 4559 North Broadway, in Uptown.
Bob Fioretti on running for Cook County Board President
Candidate for the Cook County Board Presidency, Bob Fioretti joined WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about his campaign and what exactly the Cook County Board does. Later, Bob addressed why he’s running for the President of the Cook County Board and what he plans on doing if he acquires the position.
Courthouse News Service
Police shooting cover-up
CHICAGO — A federal judge in Illinois declined to dismiss a family’s lawsuit against Chicago and four police officers they accuse of conspiring to cover up the 2014 shooting death of Roshad McIntosh, an unarmed Black man who ran from police during a stop. Their excessive force claim against an officer and their wrongful death and conspiracy claims survived the motion to dismiss.
fox32chicago.com
'Stop using our pain and suffering for votes': Family of victims call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials
CHICAGO - Vickie Ponciano feels like breaking her television every time she sees a video clip of her nephew’s murder being used in a Republican ad campaign that seeks to pin violence in Chicago on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city’s Democrats. "Every time I see that freaking...
Fired Black CPS teachers to share over $9M from discrimination lawsuit
Hundreds of Black Chicago Public School teachers, fired during a “turnaround” policy 10 years ago, will share a $9.25 million settlement that a federal court granted on September 6. The award ends a 10-year legal battle between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union, which argued that many Black...
Rick Pearson: Political mailings filled with vast amounts of misinformation does a grave disservice to voters
Chicago Tribune chief political reporter Rick Pearson joins John Williams to talk about a Super PAC creating fake newspapers and why The Daily Herald made the decision to stop printing the papers, citing journalistic integrity.
COPA recommended suspensions of 12 Chicago cops for misconduct during George Floyd protests
CHICAGO - After a leaked surveillance video reached the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency began investigating 23 Chicago police officers for alleged misconduct during violent demonstrations in late May 2020 sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Two years later, COPA recommended suspensions for 12 of the...
Top CPD cop objected to recommended police suspensions after George Floyd demonstrations
After a leaked surveillance video reached the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency began investigating 23 Chicago police officers for alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop is 'no longer a member of the department' days after being wounded in NW Side road rage shooting
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park "is no longer a member of the department," a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, "was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
Residents hope new South Loop safety plan will help address crime in neighborhood
Neighbors said they hope the new safety plan will be enough to keep residents safe but said they don't really expect much to really change until the root issues driving crime are truly addressed.
cwbchicago.com
Man with two pending robbery cases is charged with mugging teenager on the Red Line
Prosecutors say a man with an extensive juvenile record, including two pending robbery cases, robbed a 15-year-old who was riding home from school on the Red Line earlier this month. Chicago police identified Rashaun Teague, 18, as the robber after someone saw a CPD bulletin about yet another CTA robbery and thought the suspect looked like Teague, according to prosecutors.
Chicago lawmaker enters plea in red-light camera scandal
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of lying to the FBI and seeking a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, entered the plea by telephone before U.S. District Judge […]
vfpress.news
Broadview Mayor Becomes First Black President Of West Central Municipal Conference
Elmwood Park Mayor Angelo “Skip” Saviano hands the gavel of the WCMC to Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson, the organization’s new president. She’s the first Black president in WCMC’s 40-year history. | Facebook. Sunday, September 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Broadview Mayor Katrina...
Best After Dark Destination: Kevin’s Hamburger Heaven
Best of Bridgeport and Canaryville 2022 The post Best After Dark Destination: Kevin’s Hamburger Heaven appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Cop who caused crash that killed elderly woman, hurt 10 other officers should be fired, CPD watchdog says
Police misconduct investigators have recommended that Chicago police Supt. David Brown fire an officer who “endangered numerous lives” when authorities say he caused a 2019 crash that left an elderly woman dead on the West Side.
CPS lacks inclusion of special education classroom assistants, BGA investigation finds
The Better Government Association is investigating complaints that the school system is lacking inclusion of classroom assistants in the decision-making process.
cwbchicago.com
3-time convicted burglar, on bail for 2 burglaries, burglarized 3 more Lakeview homes this week, prosecutors say
A three-time convicted burglars on bail for two burglary cases, burglarized three more Lakeview homes on Wednesday evening, prosecutors say. Chicago police allegedly found property belonging to all of the latest victims in his backpack. The Lakeview break-ins occurred between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on September 21. Prosecutors said...
Interesting Finding in Chicago! I love my city but this is too funny
Lived here my whole life and aggressive driving is one thing I’ll never not talk about. It’s a city staple. vomeronasal: Other cities: "Don't drink and drive" Chicago: "Take LSD"
wgnradio.com
Reasons why you should choose Chicago
Lynn Osmond, CEO of Choose Chicago, joins WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about the what the organization does to entice people to come visit the city of Chicago. Lynn highlights the NASCAR street race in July of next year, the various conventions, things people can do during the Halloween season, and more!
