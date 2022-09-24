ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County Motel Shooter Sentenced For Attempting To Kill Woman

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Mason took multiple shots at his victim when she was in the room and looking into the window. Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar

A man who opened fire at a woman inside a Maryland motel will spend decades in prison following his sentencing, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Laurel resident Christopher Shan Mason, 47, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Friday, Sept. 23, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a firearm by a Howard County jury over the summer.

He will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

Prosecutors said that on April 17, 2021, Mason fired three shots at a woman he was with at a motel on Washington Avenue - one while she was in the room and two through a window at his victim while she looked through it to see if he had left.

Mason was apprehended shortly after the shooting was reported, according to the state's attorney.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

