Alontae Taylor sent to injured reserve with knee injury; third Saints rookie to hit IR

By Jeff Nowak
 2 days ago

It's been a tough season to be a Saints draft pick, with yet another rookie headed to injured reserve.

This time it's Alontae Taylor, whom the Saints announced Saturday afternoon would be headed to IR after suffering a knee injury in practice. Taylor could potentially return as early as Week 7 if he's healthy enough to do so.

Taylor becomes the third Saints draft pick to hit IR already this season, joining first-round pick Trevor Penning (toe) and linebacker D'Marco Jackson. Penning could potentially return later in the season, while Jackson is done for the year. DT Jordan Jackson was the final player picked in the 2022 class, and he is currently on the practice squad.

It's a disappointing result for the former Tennessee Volunteer, who got his first real run at playing outside corner in Week 2. Taylor was thrust into action following the ejection of star CB Marshon Lattimore, and help up multiple times when targeted by Tom Brady in coverage.

The positive news for the Saints is that second-year cornerback Paulson Adebo returned to practice this week after missing the first two games recovering from an ankle injury. Adebo is listed as questionable for Sunday, but would join Lattimore and veteran Bradley Roby to help solidify a suddenly thin group of defensive backs. DB DaMarcus Fields has also been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The move also leaves a roster spot available should the Saints opt to sign a veteran or a player off the practice squad.

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

