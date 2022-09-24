Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pennsylvania High School Junior Varsity football player Treshawn Tracy was shot and killed at 15
Fifteen-year-old Treshawn Tracy had a full life to live. The Sophomore football player on the William Allen Junior Varsity High School football team was shot and killed on Sunday September 25th, according to the Daily Voice. When police arrived at the scene, Tracy was dead. This happened at 3:15 in...
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says
A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its five schools, two elementary schools, one intermediate school, one middle school and a high school.
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
Workforce development programs proposed for Allentown, Bethlehem
A new program by the Hispanic Center of Lehigh Valley and St. Luke’s University Health Network just received $450,000 in state funding to bring workforce development centers to South Bethlehem and Allentown Monday. The program is expected to provide skill-based training, employment services and bilingual case management and address...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Governor Wolf celebrates creation of three new State Parks
YORK, PA- Governor Tom Wolf Tuesday announced the locations for three new parks that he’s adding to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. The $45 million investment will create new recreational opportunities to meet the commonwealth’s high demand and conserve nearly 3,500-acres of vital natural and cultural resources.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Farmers' Market to move to Lafayette campus during Garlic Fest
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event. The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest. The farmers' market will still be open 9...
Times News
Missing elk returned to its owner in Lehigh Township
An elk that broke free in Lehigh Township Friday afternoon has been safely returned to its owner. Township police Chief Scott Fogel said that at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that a large male elk had escaped from a pen on Peach Drive in the Danielsville section of the township.
Lehigh Valley couple dies following crash on Route 309
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
Troubled waters for lone bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Repairs needed for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park could mean the island park is inaccessible to visitors by car while the city searches for repair funds. The city’s 260-acre park between the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is only accessible by two bridges on Hill Road, and only one of them has been open.
Some parents concerned about the use of former school
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Ramsey School on Thomas Street in Stroudsburg has sat vacant for over seven years, but according to Monroe County Commissioners, that won't be for long. The county is temporarily moving its Domestic Relations and Probation offices inside the school while the courthouse is under renovation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break closes roads in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in part of Northampton County. A resident in Northampton borough said he was woken up early Tuesday to crews digging to find the break on Hollow Lane, near Horwith Drive. Hollow Lane is closed, as is one side of Horwith...
IN THIS ARTICLE
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 09/25/2022
TOWER CITY - This crash occurred around 3:30pm, on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in the 300 Unit Block of East Grand Avenue. State Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling west and side swiped a legally parked Nissan Rogue. The driver continued without stopping. Anyone with information on this incident...
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
skooknews.com
Tractor Trailer Rollover Closes Route 901 near Northumberland/Schuylkill County Line
A tractor trailer rollover closed Route 901 near the Northumberland/Schuylkill County line on Monday morning. The incident happened just before 11:00am at the intersection of Route 901 and Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township. A tractor trailer hauling garbage overturned. As of 12:15pm, Route 901 was still closed from the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist injured in Bethlehem crash on Main Street
A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Main Street in Bethlehem left one person injured and snarled traffic. The crash involving a motorcycle and SUV was reported a little before 3:30 p.m. Friday at Main Street and West Broad Street. The motorcycle driver had minor injuries and was taken to a...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports for September 26th, 2022
SHENANDOAH - According to the State Police at Frackville, Troopers were called to South Ferguson Street on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 around 9:30am for a report of a domestic dispute. Troopers say Walter Hughes, 61, of Shenandoah, were involved in an argument with a 57-year-old female. As a result of...
PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
Man dead after fire in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is dead after flames broke out at a home in Scranton Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue in the city's west side. Heavy fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived on the scene. Officials say a...
Comments / 0