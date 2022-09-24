ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here

Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
East Stroudsburg, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Coatesville, PA
Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
Manheim, PA
East Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
Stroudsburg, PA
therecord-online.com

Governor Wolf celebrates creation of three new State Parks

YORK, PA- Governor Tom Wolf Tuesday announced the locations for three new parks that he’s adding to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. The $45 million investment will create new recreational opportunities to meet the commonwealth’s high demand and conserve nearly 3,500-acres of vital natural and cultural resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Missing elk returned to its owner in Lehigh Township

An elk that broke free in Lehigh Township Friday afternoon has been safely returned to its owner. Township police Chief Scott Fogel said that at around 3:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that a large male elk had escaped from a pen on Peach Drive in the Danielsville section of the township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Barber
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Some parents concerned about the use of former school

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Ramsey School on Thomas Street in Stroudsburg has sat vacant for over seven years, but according to Monroe County Commissioners, that won't be for long. The county is temporarily moving its Domestic Relations and Probation offices inside the school while the courthouse is under renovation.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break closes roads in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in part of Northampton County. A resident in Northampton borough said he was woken up early Tuesday to crews digging to find the break on Hollow Lane, near Horwith Drive. Hollow Lane is closed, as is one side of Horwith...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagles#Psac#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Lock Haven University#Esu#Lhu
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 09/25/2022

TOWER CITY - This crash occurred around 3:30pm, on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in the 300 Unit Block of East Grand Avenue. State Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling west and side swiped a legally parked Nissan Rogue. The driver continued without stopping. Anyone with information on this incident...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack

POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city

Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Police Reports for September 26th, 2022

SHENANDOAH - According to the State Police at Frackville, Troopers were called to South Ferguson Street on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 around 9:30am for a report of a domestic dispute. Troopers say Walter Hughes, 61, of Shenandoah, were involved in an argument with a 57-year-old female. As a result of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP sets Luzerne County DUI checkpoints

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man dead after fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is dead after flames broke out at a home in Scranton Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue in the city's west side. Heavy fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived on the scene. Officials say a...
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy