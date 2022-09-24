ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Clemson-NC State game still on ‘as of this point’ despite Hurricane Ian weather

Clemson continues to monitor Hurricane Ian weather concerns heading into Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State but had no changes to report as of Tuesday morning. “Our administration does remain engaged with campus safety personnel and we are keeping an eye on the weather,” team spokesperson Ross...
CLEMSON, SC
Kickoff time, TV channel set for Clemson vs. Boston College football game

The ACC has announced a kickoff time and TV channel for No. 5 Clemson’s road game at Boston College next Saturday. The Tigers will play the Eagles at either 7:30 p.m. on ABC or 8 p.m. on ACC Network, the conference announced Monday. The game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1, the ACC said.
CLEMSON, SC
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
CLEMSON, SC

