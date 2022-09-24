Read full article on original website
The original Nurse Ratched, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest" star, Louise Fletcher, has died at 88
Louise Fletcher, the actress best known for her role as Nurse Mildred Ratched in Miloš Forman's film adaptation of Ken Kesey's 1962 novel, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died at the age of 88. In a statement made by her family, Fletcher died while staying in the...
Louise Fletcher: 5 Things About Oscar Winner For ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ Dead At 88
Hollywood has sadly lost another one of its greats. Louise Fletcher died at her home in Montdurausse, France at the age of 88 on Saturday (September 24). The actress was a rarity in Tinseltown, finding fame much later in life after putting her career on pause to raise a family. When she did return to the screen for 1975’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest — in her early 40s and little known — it was with a bang, however: Louise walked away with the Best Actress Oscar for her incredible turn as the despicable Nurse Ratched, who made the life of Jack Nicholson’s Randle McMurphy a living hell in a mental institution.
'Cuckoo's Nest,' 'Deep Space Nine' icon Louise Fletcher dead at 88
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for her legendary performance of the villainous Nurse Ratched in the 1975 film, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has died at her home in France at the age of 88. The Alabama native's agent, David Shaul, announced Friday she...
