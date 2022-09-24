ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama football score vs. Vanderbilt: Live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium

By Nick Kelly and Nick Gray, The Tuscaloosa News
Alabama football looks to score its first SEC victory of the season as Vanderbilt comes to town.

The game against the Commodores will mark the first in Tuscaloosa between the two programs since 2011. Alabama has not surrendered a point to Vanderbilt in the past two matchups ― 2017 in Nashville and the 2011 game. Vanderbilt last scored a point against Alabama in 2007.

The Commodores have not beaten the Crimson Tide since 1984. Nick Saban was an assistant coach at Michigan State that year. Since then, he's coached for the Houston Oilers, Toledo, Cleveland Browns, Michigan State, LSU, the Miami Dolphins and now Alabama. Saban is in his 16th year in Tuscaloosa.

Clark Lea is in his second season as Vanderbilt's coach. He has already helped the Commodores (3-1) have a better season than 2021, but the bar was low. Vanderbilt won only two games in Lea's first year with the program. Now, Lea's squad has one of the toughest tests yet with a trip to face Alabama (3-0).

RECRUITING: Alabama football lands Jalen Hale, 4-star WR, over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M

BRYCE YOUNG: Sushi, trash cans and a dollar bill: How Bryce Young's QB training began at age 5

What time, channel is Alabama football game on?

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Channel: SEC Network

Alabama football score vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: Live updates from SEC Week 4

Postgame

Some instant stories from Bryant-Denny Stadium...

INSTANT REACTION: Bryce Young and Alabama football light up Vanderbilt in SEC opener

REPORT CARD: Alabama football grades vs. Vanderbilt: One major blemish in blowout SEC win

NEXT WEEK;S OPPONENT: Arkansas football drops heartbreaker to Texas A&M for first loss of 2022 season

Fourth quarter

FINAL: Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3. Postgame upcoming.

A trip to Arkansas next week.

38 seconds left: Jamarion Miller breaks a couple tackles on the left side and finishes off a 40-yard touchdown run. Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3.

3:27 left: Ty Simpson in at QB.

5:11 left: Jamarion Miller 1-yard TD run. Extra point good. Alabama 48, Vanderbilt 3. An important drive upcoming for some.

Elsewhere, Arkansas missed a go-ahead field goal in the final two minutes in Arlington (by bouncing the field goal off the top of the upright) and will lose to Texas A&M. The game in Fayetteville next week will not be a top-10 matchup.

6:17 left: Jalen Milroe sprints for 28 yards on 3rd and 20. His best play of the game thus far.

7:50 left: Jamarion Miller and Trey Sanders getting the bulk of the carries late.

Third quarter

1:49 left: Will Anderson and Chris Braswell combine for a third down sack. Kool-Aid McKinstry back returning punts, and he cleanly fields the Vandy punt.

Jalen Milroe time at QB.

2:56 left: Jase McClellan breaks through two Vandy defenders en route to a touchdown run. Alabama 41, Vanderbilt 3.

7:04 left: Will Reichard's 21-yard field goal attempt is good. The Commodores defense was stingy in goal-to-go.

12:13 left: Vandy will punt after two failed runs and an incomplete pass. That sequence followed a pair of first-down passes by AJ Swann to Will Sheppard. Here comes Bryce Young. Could this be his final possession of the night?

Second quarter

HALFTIME: Alabama 31, Vanderbilt 3. Will Reichard 39-yard field goal is good.

BRYCE YOUNG: Alabama football QB Bryce Young torches Vanderbilt for 300 passing yards in first half

10 seconds left: Jermaine Burton is wide open down the right sideline, and Bryce Young finds him for a big gain. Alabama in field goal range. That was a 48-yard catch for Burton. He has four receptions for 94 yards.

33 seconds left: Brian Branch back to field the punt, and he muffs it too. Alabama recovers, but here's guessing Nick Saban will address that issue.

1:43 left: DJ Dale sack.

2:50 left: Kool-Aid McKinstry has a wonderful return down the far sideline....until he fumbles and Vandy recovers. McKinstry really was casual with ball security throughout the return.

3:43 left: Will Anderson sack on 3rd down.

4:43 left: Bryce Young throws a touchdown pass to Jahmyr Gibbs, who broke three Vanderbilt tackle attempts in the right flat en route to the end zone. Alabama 28, Vanderbilt 3.

8:25 left: Will Anderson sack on 3rd down.

10:54 left: Bryce Young and the Alabama offense in no-man's land, with 4th and long from the Vandy 36. The fourth-down pass is incomplete.

13:29 left: Vandy goes for it on 4th and 1 from its own 34-yard line. The Commodores fail to convert, with Will Anderson taking down AJ Swann.

The next play: Bryce Young to Ja'Corey Brooks for a 34-yard touchdown. Alabama 21, Vanderbilt 3.

First quarter

35 seconds left: Traeshon Holden's first catch of the night is a 8-yard touchdown catch on a corner route to Bryce Young's left. Alabama 14, Vanderbilt 3.

Five Tide pass-catchers in the first quarter.

2:39 left: Bryce Young finds Jermaine Burton over the middle for a first down near midfield.

And there's another first down catch for Burton as Young has all sorts of time.

3:17 left: Two Alabama offensive holding penalties in three drives.

3:49 left: Former Tide kicker Joseph Bulovas is good from 41 yards. Alabama 7, Vanderbilt 3.

PBU by Kool-Aid McKinstry on third down to get the stop.

This is the first time Vandy has scored a point against Alabama since the Tide's 24-10 win in 2007.

5:17 left: Ray Davis run for a first down inside the Alabama 30. Again, on an outside run.

7:16 left: Vandy getting their yards outside the hashes, with Will Sheppard winning a one-on-one ball to move the Commodores into Alabama territory.

Ja'Corey Brooks puts Alabama football ahead early

8:49 left: Touchdown, Alabama. The Ja'Corey Brooks Show, with a 25-yard catch-and-run down the far sideline, then a long-legged catch in the end zone up the seam. Alabama 7, Vandy no score.

10:37 left: Henry To'oTo'o TFL on 3rd and short. Vandy will punt.

12:38 left: Cameron Latu is tackled short of the line to gain on 3rd down, and the Tide will punt on their first drive.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football score vs. Vanderbilt: Live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium

