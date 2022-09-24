ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who was Louise Fletcher and what was her cause of death?

LOUISE Fletcher was one of the few actresses who performed consistently over several years from 1955 to 2017. Before she passed away in 2022, her final role was in the 2017 Netflix series, Girlboss. Who was Louise Fletcher?. Louise Fletcher was born on July 22, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama. Louise...
Collider

‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama

The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic 'Blonde' Earns Rare NC-17 Rating

This weekend marked the highly anticipated theatrical premier of the Netfix film Blonde, which has drawn attention in part due to its NC-17 rating for some risqué scenes. While over the years there have been many movies about iconic actress Marilyn Monroe, she is portrayed in a new and sympathetic light by Ana de Armas, whose resume includes films like the comedic Knives Out, No Time to Die, and Netflix's 2022 action film The Gray Man.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Whale: Brendan Fraser says obesity isn’t a ‘one-note joke’ in new film after first pictures released

Brendan Fraser has defended his casting as an obese man in forthcoming film The Whale.In July, the first image was released showing Fraser in the role of a middle-aged man who “lives with obesity”.To inhabit the part for the film, which marks Fraser’s first leading role in nearly a decade, the actor underwent a significant physical transformation. He also used prosthetics.Speaking to Vanity Fair, Fraser said that he never wanted weight to become a “one-note joke” within The Whale.“I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke,” Fraser...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel

As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to Compete in Different Acting Categories (Exclusive)

A final decision has been made that Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will be promoted for awards recognition in different acting categories — Farrell for lead actor and Gleeson for supporting actor — for their work in Martin McDonagh’s Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The film, which elicited rave reviews and Oscar buzz following its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival (where it received a 12-minute standing ovation) and North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, centers on two best friends whose relationship is suddenly terminated by one (Gleeson), prompting considerable distress for...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Armageddon Time’ Submits Anne Hathaway for Supporting Oscar Consideration, With Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (EXCLUSIVE)

Trying to follow in the footsteps of last year’s best original screenplay winner Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Focus Features is trying to position writer, director and co-producer James Gray as one of the awards season’s breakout nominees for “Armageddon Time.” The film is currently sitting with a respectable 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the awards team will be looking for opportunities beyond the Writer’s Branch. After debuting the film at the Cannes Film Festival, before making stops at Telluride and later this week at the New York Film Festival, the distributor has revealed exclusively to Variety its awards submission categories for the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Daughter Ramona Make the Dior Show a Family Affair

Nothing could dampen Dior’s spirits, not even an afternoon downpour just ahead of its Paris Fashion Week show. The brand returned to the Tuileries gardens for Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest collection. Despite the crush of crowds and rain outside, Maggie Gyllenhaal maintained her sunny attitude. “We’re walking through a corridor of hot men,” she joked of the umbrella-toting, suited-up ushers that lined the entrance. “It’s an amazing spectacle.”More from WWDKoche RTW Spring 2023Benjamin Benmoyal RTW Spring 2023Anrealage RTW Spring 2023 Gyllenhaal said her kids help her keep calm. “I have a lot going on in so many ways — like family and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy’ On Netflix, Where The ‘Big Mouth’ Creator Jokes About His Real-Life Journey To Manhood

He has a hit Netflix animated series in Big Mouth and also turned his schtick with John Mulaney into a hit Broadway run and Netflix special, Oh Hello On Broadway, but what is Nick Kroll’s stand-up like? You might be able to guess, but even if you’re a comedy nerd who remembers Kroll’s early performances pre-Kroll Show, you still might wonder what he’s like now that he’s all grown up with a wife and son.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Streaming: the best Sidney Poitier films

Sidney Poitier’s death in January was one of the year’s most disconcerting celebrity losses. Living luminaries of classical Hollywood cinema are few and far between, and Poitier was the key bridging figure between that era and the industry’s more progressive present. That sense of a severed connection to the past is driven home by Sidney (Apple TV+), a new documentary made with his participation shortly before his passing. Directed by the veteran Black film-maker Reginald Hudlin, it’s a warm, generous portrait, if not an especially penetrating one, serving best as a primer for younger audiences on Poitier’s trailblazing status as a leading man in white-ruled Hollywood.
MOVIES

