ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Comments / 2

Steve Cox
2d ago

Saw this story when it initially came out. So very sad to hear he passed away and sending out prayers for all those left behind. Always tragic to hear about a fellow rider dying especially when they didn't do anything wrong. May God bring him into the Kingdom!

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald-Journal

Brigham City man killed in Cache County accident

A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6 a.m. Sept. 22 near the American West Heritage Center.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Court documents provide new details in Rose Park murder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 20-year-old man had a handgun in his pocket, blood on his clothes and trouble keeping his story straight following the shooting death of his girlfriend Sunday night in Rose Park. Jayden Wade Fernelius was arrested for...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with South Salt Lake police

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers of the South Salt Lake Police Department. South Salt Lake police were called to the area of 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun. SSLPD spokeswoman Daniele Croyle said the incident began sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roy, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Roy, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
ksl.com

Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Accident#Gephardt Daily#Venmo
ABC4

Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
KUTV

Man accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old girlfriend in SLC had previous arrest

MURDER SUSPECT: NOT JAYDEN FERNELIUS’ FIRST BRUSH WITH THE LAW. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 20-year-old Jayden Fernelius is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail accused of murdering his girlfriend, Lyberdee Cisneros, 24, Sunday night following an investigation by the Salt Lake City Police Department’s homicide squad. The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Downtown West Apartments at 718 North and 900 West. This is not the first time Fernelius has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. In fact, 2News Investigates found he was booked into the jail on September 12, 2021, after he was arrested following an incident involving the purchase of an AK-47 from a man in a parking lot in Midvale.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Fatal Box Elder motorhome crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A driver of a motorhome has died after it crashed into a ditch near Tremonton on Friday. The Utah Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 12:55 on Friday, Sept. 23 near mile maker 377 in Box Elder county. According to officials, the motorhome was driving northbound on I-15 […]
KSLTV

At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
BLUFFDALE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy