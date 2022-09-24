Read full article on original website
Steve Cox
2d ago
Saw this story when it initially came out. So very sad to hear he passed away and sending out prayers for all those left behind. Always tragic to hear about a fellow rider dying especially when they didn't do anything wrong. May God bring him into the Kingdom!
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Herald-Journal
Brigham City man killed in Cache County accident
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6 a.m. Sept. 22 near the American West Heritage Center.
Gephardt Daily
Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi
LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents provide new details in Rose Park murder
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 20-year-old man had a handgun in his pocket, blood on his clothes and trouble keeping his story straight following the shooting death of his girlfriend Sunday night in Rose Park. Jayden Wade Fernelius was arrested for...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with South Salt Lake police
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers of the South Salt Lake Police Department. South Salt Lake police were called to the area of 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun. SSLPD spokeswoman Daniele Croyle said the incident began sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Car-school bus collision kills woman, 20, critically injures man, 19, in Saratoga Springs; no injuries reported on bus
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old woman died at the scene of a car-school bus collision Monday after the car’s driver turned in front of the bus, Saratoga Springs police say. The car’s driver, a 19-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
ksl.com
Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
KSLTV
Life Flight responds to critical condition paragliding crash up Olympus Cove Sunday
MILLCREEK, Utah — A paraglider crashed into a mountain and is in critical condition. Crews responded to the crash up Olympus Cove around 11:25 a.m. Sunday. The paraglider was hoisted by Life Flight and transported to the University of Utah hospital. The paraglider crashed into the middle of Grandeur...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
Shocking video shows 3-year-old walking out of Clearfield day care
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for Emerhys Guthrie ended up a nightmare for her mother.
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A motorcycle rider is in extremely critical condition after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon.
KUTV
Man accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old girlfriend in SLC had previous arrest
MURDER SUSPECT: NOT JAYDEN FERNELIUS’ FIRST BRUSH WITH THE LAW. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 20-year-old Jayden Fernelius is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail accused of murdering his girlfriend, Lyberdee Cisneros, 24, Sunday night following an investigation by the Salt Lake City Police Department’s homicide squad. The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Downtown West Apartments at 718 North and 900 West. This is not the first time Fernelius has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. In fact, 2News Investigates found he was booked into the jail on September 12, 2021, after he was arrested following an incident involving the purchase of an AK-47 from a man in a parking lot in Midvale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gephardt Daily
Update: SLCPD arrests 20-year-old suspect in Rose Park domestic murder
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police homicide detectives have arrested a suspect in Sunday night’s shooting death of 24-year-old Lyberdee Cisneros. A news release issued Monday morning by SLCPD said Cisneros was fatally wounded after being shot, allegedly by her...
kslnewsradio.com
Man in extremely critical condition following motorcycle accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in extremely critical condition following a motorcycle accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon. Melody Cutler with Unified Police says the accident occurred along SR 201 near Mile Point three at around 3 p.m. Witnesses report a man in his 20s was...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigating fatal shooting at Rose Park apartment complex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park community Sunday night. The investigation began at 8:25 p.m. when Salt Lake City police received a call that a shooting had occurred...
Fatal Box Elder motorhome crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A driver of a motorhome has died after it crashed into a ditch near Tremonton on Friday. The Utah Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 12:55 on Friday, Sept. 23 near mile maker 377 in Box Elder county. According to officials, the motorhome was driving northbound on I-15 […]
KSLTV
At least one killed in Redwood Road crash
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
Passenger in vehicle killed after crash with school bus in Saratoga Springs
A passenger in a vehicle was killed Monday morning after a crash with a school bus in Saratoga Springs.
Grandma, grandson stabbed in South Salt Lake
A woman and her grandson suffered stab wounds Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in South Salt Lake.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: 2 Highland High students, brothers, in custody after guns found in backpacks
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Highland High School students, who are brothers, were taken into custody Monday morning after guns were found in their backpacks. The investigation began at 10:24 a.m. Monday after Highland High administrators contacted police. The guns were found after...
Comments / 2