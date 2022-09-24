Read full article on original website
Vail Valley real estate seeing declines in key market areas
A lot of economic comparisons to 2021 are often skewed. But Eagle County’s real estate market has slowed considerably. The latest data from the Vail Board of Realtors shows some significant dips in several areas, with a few important exceptions. Leading the declines is the number of new listings...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Paul Olson: Will labor unions change the winter resort business?
Labor unions have been in the news lately. About 50,000 railroad workers called off their strike in September after reaching an agreement with federal government officials. Seattle teachers recently ended their weeklong strike allowing the city’s 49,000 students to get started with classes. For three days last week, 15,000 Minnesota nurses went on strike. Most people are not happy when a rail strike causes supply chain problems or a local teachers strike keeps their children out of school or a lack of nurses means they cannot get proper care at a hospital, but nevertheless, unions are enjoying their highest level of public approval since 1965.
newscenter1.tv
Here is what Colorado’s minimum wage will look like next year
COLORADO – Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase to $13.65 an hour starting next year, state officials said on Tuesday. Some say the pay hike represents yet another hurdle in the state’s post-COVID-19 business economy. The 8.68% increase – up from the current minimum wage of...
Denver recreational marijuana data sheds light on revenues versus cost of industry
As Colorado Springs voters weigh whether to legalize recreational marijuana sales, proponents are stressing the potential to collect millions in new city tax revenue and opponents have highlighted high costs it could drive for the city. Voters will consider two recreational marijuana questions in November. One that would only allow...
Despite new state law, Denver schools exempt from covering IVF
After a year of trying to start a family, Denver teacher Alison Yocum Johanson’s doctor told her that her next step in trying to get pregnant is in vitro fertilization. But when Yocum Johanson asked Denver Public Schools’ human resources department if her insurance plan covered IVF, she was told it does not. “It’s just too darn expensive,” an HR department staff member said in a voicemail to Yocum Johnanson that she shared...
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
Summit Daily News
Family sues Aspen Skiing Co. over deposit for wedding nixed due to COVID restrictions
Aspen Skiing Co. faces civil allegations over its alleged refusal to refund a near $60,000 down payment to a family that booked and cancelled a wedding event at the Little Nell because of pandemic restrictions. Claims against Skico in a lawsuit filed in Pitkin County District Court by Iowa resident...
Boulder couple settles lawsuit against city over oil and gas permitting moratorium
The City of Boulder agreed Friday to pay a couple who own mineral rights inside the city limits $35,000 for interfering with their property rights, according to a news release from Advance Colorado Action. Starting in 2013, the city imposed what was supposed to be a short-term moratorium on oil...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The post office in Breckenridge is a disaster and needs fixed
I have been part of the Breckenridge community since 1970, spending weekends and holidays here for years. Now we are full-time summer residents, staying five months a year. I am over 80 years old and have to get into Breckenridge’s post office to get my mail at least a few times a week. The conditions at the post office are such that I have serious problems entering and exiting the building. The steps are badly broken and a hazard to navigate. The sidewalks and handicap ramp are far less than smooth. And if you use the side entrance and steps inside, it is filthy and looks like it hasn’t been cleaned or painted in years.
Summit Daily News
Summit County community is invited to electric vehicle event
High Country Conservation Center and its partners are inviting the community to learn about electric vehicles and what it’s like driving them in the mountains. Dealership staff will be present to help attendees learn about the vehicle models and the federal and state tax credits available for purchasing an electric vehicle from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Frisco Adventure Park. Participants can also sign up for a test drive.
This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy
House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you. Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...
Bonannos Buy Property That Houses Four of Their Restaurants
Last week, Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno closed on the deal that would make them the owners of the three buildings that house their Mizuna, Luca, Lou’s Food Bar, and Vesper Lounge
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Denver ballot’s No. 305 will raise your rent; vote NO
Rent has never been higher in Denver. That’s alongside soaring overall inflation, the likes of which our state and country haven’t seen in decades. So, the last thing anyone needs is a proposal on Denver’s local ballot this November that will drive rent even higher — ironically, in the name of helping renters.
coloradosun.com
What’s Working: Colorado home prices are still up even as real estate market experiences sales slump
Inflation was on the brain this week, especially at the state Capitol. The rising interest rates — the Federal Reserve upped them again Wednesday — had the legislative budget committee learning “the risk of a recession in the next 18 months” is 50% higher than in June.
Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms
As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
Summit Daily News
US Forest Service hosting meetings on forest thinning proposals in Summit, Eagle counties
The White River National Forest is set to host two informational meetings about areas proposed for forest thinning in 2023 within Summit and Eagle counties. The proposed treatment areas in Summit County include Boulder Creek/Harrigan Creek, Maryland Creek, Frisco Peninsula, South Barton Creek and Wise Mountain. The proposed areas in Eagle County include Meadow Mountain, Grouse Creek, Tigiwon and the No Name area near Camp Hale.
highlandsranchherald.net
Highlands Ranch breaks ground on senior center
Highlands Ranch officials broke ground on the upcoming $16.5 million senior center on Sept. 19 with the goal of opening doors in January 2024. The 20,000 square-foot community space for people over 55 will include a Douglas County Health and Human Services satellite office, a fitness area, meeting rooms, a large kitchen and more. It’s located on Highlands Ranch Parkway next to Mountainview Christian Church.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Frisco better not waste money on fiber internet like Breck
Summit Daily News reported Frisco is considering improvements to internet service and has installed conduits for fiber installation. It’s asking for proposals. Foremost has to be the question of whether it will install its own fiber and follow Breckenridge’s path. In 2018 Breckenridge approved spending $8 million on...
Summit Daily News
Rally for Camp Hale national monument at Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail includes 100-year-old WWII veteran
VAIL — As the country celebrated National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Colorado Snowsports Museum welcomed a host of advocates rallying for the proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. Among those advocating for President Joe Biden to designate the new monument was Francis “Bud” Lovett, one...
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
