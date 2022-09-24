ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'My husband's death saved 2 people': Sioux Falls honors those lost by suicide

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
Roughly 500 to 600 people walked through Falls Park in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon, side-by-side, in honor of loved ones lost from suicide.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is an annual fundraiser by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It's the biggest event the nonprofit prepares for each year, said Samantha Christopherson, area director of AFSP Dakotas.

This year's walk started at the Levitt with an opening ceremony that included speeches from Sen. Mike Rounds and Angela Drake, South Dakota Board Chair of AFSP. Drake also lead a bead ceremony honoring loved ones of those who have died by suicide.

The honor beads came in varying colors to pay tribute to a loved ones loss, personal struggle or victory, whether a loss of a friend, relative, parent, spouse or child.

Participants of the walk wore purple, white, red, gold or orange necklaces to symbolize their loss. Sue Klein, a mother of three daughters who lost her husband of 50 years last year, was one of the individuals honored during the opening ceremony.

She was given a red beaded necklace, symbolizing the loss of a partner or spouse.

"I feel sad and proud today," Klein, 71, said. "I'm sad my husband is gone, but so proud of the man he was. I know for a fact his death has saved two other people already."

Klein traveled with her three daughters to Sioux Falls from Dell Rapids. She said she was blown away by the number of people who showed up to the walk.

The suicide awareness walk surpassed fundraising goals at around $85,750, according to the AFSP fundraising website. The original goal was $80,000.

Local organizations and nonprofits like the Helpline Center and Sioux Falls Pride were stationed at the event with tables of pamphlets for mental health and suicide prevention.

