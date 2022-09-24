ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene High football mauls Monterey in district opener

By Joey D. Richards
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwJCt_0i90Bljw00

ABILENE — Abilene High’s defense has played well much of the season, and it did again in the District 2-5A Division I opener, suffocating Monterey at times.

The big surprise Friday night was the offense finally coming alive.

Together, it made for one of the Eagles’ best games this season when it mattered most.

Dylan Slack threw two touchdown passes and Kevion Williams returned an interception 75 yards for another score as AHS blasted Monterey 37-7 at Shotwell Stadium.

“I’m just proud of our kids and our coaches,” AHS coach Mike Fullen said. “It’s hard to win here, and it’s hard to win in this district. It’s hard to win at this level. So, any game that you can win, they’re hard to come by. We’re going to celebrate it."

Slack, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 167 yards, threw TDs of 63 and 6 yards to Brelon Badon and Tim Outlaw, respectively, in the first half.

Tristen Hall also booted a 40-yard field goal, and Williams ended the half with his pick six, as the Eagles (2-3) rolled to a 23-0 lead at the break.

The Eagles defense held Monterey to 42 total yards and three first downs in the half while getting two turnovers. The defense's play allowed AHS to overcome three turnovers.

Antoine Rashaw ran for TDs of 24 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter for a 37-0 lead − just seven points shy of the Eagles' points for the previous four games combined.

Monterey (0-5) avoided the shutout when Luke Arrington threw a 71-yard TD pass to Jacobie Johnson with 1:32 left in the game.

Still, the Eagles gave up only 176 total yards and 10 first downs − 71 yards coming on one play. They sacked Monterey quarterbacks five times.

“Obviously, defense played lights out,” Fullen said. (Our defensive staff) does an outstanding job. They get those guys to play hard and give us opportunities.”

Monterey coach Judd Thrash was impressed with AHS’ defense.

“We played against a very talented Abilene defense,” Thrash said. “We knew that coming into the game. Offensively, they’re not as talented as they are defensively. You can tell their coach is a defensive guy. They played awesome on defense.”

Badon, who began the season as AHS’ starting quarterback, caught five passes for 118 yards – both game highs. His 63-yard reception came on the offense’s third play of the night – on third-and-16 no less.

“That kind of set the tone, and we had chances there to really snowball the thing and missed some opportunities offensively,” Fullen said. “But our defense just stayed steady and did their job and did it well.”

On the Plainsmen’s next possession, they turned the ball over at their own 20-yard line after Zak Davila pounced on a bad snap on a punt attempt.

Two plays later, AHS fumbled the ball back to Monterey.

AHS also drove to the Monterey 24 only to have Kash Lewis pick off a pass.

Hall missed a 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter, before Slack threw his second TD, a 6-yarder to Outlaw, on the next possession for a 14-0 lead with 7:24 left in the half.

Trailing 17-0, Monterey had its best chance to score in the half, when Ja’Marcus Smith picked off a Slack pass to give his team the ball at the Eagles’ 43. They would get to the 33, before Bryce Neves got a sack for a 10-yard loss, and two plays later Williams came up with the interception return for the TD to send the Eagles into the locker room on a rousing play.

Breaking it down

Turning point: Monterey put together a 15-play, 69-yard drive to the AHS’ 2-yard on its first possession of the second half. But on fourth-and-goal, AHS sacked Christian Williams, who had taken the snap out of the Wildcat formation. The Eagles then drove 90 yards on nine plays to put the game away with Rashaw’s first TD, a 24-yard run with 9:57 left in the game. Rashaw capped a 10-play, 52-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run his team’s next possession.

“I love to run the ball and play good defense,” Fullen said. “We did that. I couldn’t be happier. I’m not good with a lot of things, but I can hire good people and I can get kids to play hard. We did that in the second half, and the defense did that the whole game.”

Players of the game: Abilene High’s defense – The Eagles were outstanding on defense, limiting the Plainsmen to 176 total yards and 10 first downs on the night; Brelon Badon, receiver, Abilene High – The junior, who began the year as the starting quarterback, caught five passes for 118 yards, including a 63-yarder for a TD. He also had a 28-yard catch to set up AHS' second TD.

Key stat: AHS held Monterey to 42 total yards and three first downs in building a 23-0 halftime lead.

Coach Fullen said: “I’m proud of our coaches and our kids. We put a lot of time in, and we’ve been through a lot in non-district, just with the schedule and things that we’ve changed and stuff. But it was all for this – for district and to go 1-0.”

Coach Thrash said: “We played well in the second half. We’re a second-half team. We’re getting better. This district is wide open because everybody is good.”

Impact: AHS, playing in the UIL’s second-largest class for the first time in program history after always being in the largest, wins its first game in its new league. Monterey remains winless.

Up next: AHS plays Amarillo Tascosa at 7 p.m. Friday in Amarillo. Tascosa (4-1), ranked No. 10 in the state, beat Amarillo High 45-10 in its district opener Friday. Monterey has a bye before playing Tascosa in Lubbock.

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

Abilene High 37, Lubbock Monterey 7

Monterey0007−7

Abilene716014−37

FIRST QUARTER

AHS − Brelon Badon 63 pass from Dylan Slack (Tristen Hall kick), 9:25

SECOND QUARTER

AHS − Tim Outlaw 6 pass from Slack (Hall kick), 7:24

AHS Hall 40 FG, 3:39

AHS Kevion Williams 75 interception return (kick failed), 00:00

FOURTH QUARTER

AHS − Antoine Rashaw 24 run (Hall kick), 9:57

AHS − Rashaw 2 run (Hall kick),2:34

MON − Jacobie Johnson 71 pass from Luke Arrington (Giovanni Cardenas kick), 1:32

TEAM STATISTICS

CategoriesMONAHS

First downs1015

Rushes-Yards34-3726-71

Passing139167

Comp-Att-Int13-27-113-22-2

Punts7-32.81-37

Fumbles-Lost1-12-1

Penalties-Yards8-505-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Monterey, Jayden Hibbler 20-78, Will Collier 3-16, Dezmond Williams 3-3, Christian Williams 1-(minus 6), TEAM 1-(minus 26), Luke Arrington 6-(minus 28). Abilene, Antoine Rashaw 15-60, Chad Lara 7-17, De'Zhon Magee 3-4, TEAM 1-(minus 10).

PASSING: Monterey, Arrington 13-25-1−139, Collier 0-2-0−0. Abilene, Dylan Slack 13-22-2−167.

RECEIVING: Monterey, Jacobie Johnson 2-71, Bryce Alexander 3-30, Hebrew Hunter 4-21, D. Williams 1-13, Hibbler 2-5, C. Williams 1-(minus 1). Abilene, Brelon Badon 5-118, Austin Wood 3-28, Tim Outlaw 3-11, Jackson Howley 1-8, Lara 1-3.

RECORDS: Lubbock Monterey 0-5, 0-1; Abilene High 2-3, 1-0.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
LUBBOCK, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Education
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
Education
Abilene, TX
Football
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
Yardbarker

Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
LUBBOCK, TX
kacu.org

Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade

Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
ABILENE, TX
96.5 The Rock

Walking the Wrong Way Down the Street In Texas Could Get You Arrested

Twice in the last four months, we've read the headlines and heard in the news stories of a man being arrested for walking down the street in Abilene, Texas. While walking down the street is not really a problem, the direction or better yet the side of the road he was walking on does make a big difference on whether or not you may get a ticket or be arrested.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
TUSCOLA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Williams
BigCountryHomepage

Sweetwater Police searching for multiple car burglars

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Due to a recent series of overnight vehicle burglaries, Sweetwater Police Department (SPD) will increase patrol activity. SPD also asked the public to help in this investigation on a Facebook post Saturday, September 25. The video attached shows three burglars opening a car door, all wearing head coverings and one wearing […]
SWEETWATER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
MIX 92-5

Abilene’s first-ever Pride parade

Is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, 2022 in downtown Abilene. Hosted by the Abilene Pride Alliance, the debut parade begins at 2 p.m., followed by a festival featuring a variety of vendors, music and love-for-all at Nelson Park’s Festival Gardens. The event was initially planned for September 2021 but then canceled and rescheduled due to concerns over last year's rise in local Covid cases.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Traffic Accident Reported Saturday Afternoon near Coleman

As of 5:00 pm Saturday, numerous first responders were on the scene of a serious traffic accident on Highway 84 just southeast of Coleman. The Department of Public Safety has been called to investigate. Initial information from the DPS is that the accident involved one vehicle and two motorcycles. We are awaiting additional information from the Department of Public Safety.
COLEMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Stout Abilene Woman Arrested for Luring a Man into a Bathroom & Robbing Him

ABILENE – An Abilene woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred after she lured a man into a bathroom for sex. According to court documents, in May, the victim told police that Anna McFarlin set up a time and place to have sex at Sea Bee Park in north Abilene. The victim attempted to go into the woman’s bathroom, but McFarlin forced him to enter the men’s room.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy