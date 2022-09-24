ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Sheriff: Man who climbed security fence, escaped jail back in custody

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
An inmate escaped from the Brown County Jail Saturday morning only to be recaptured less than an hour later, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Craig Senteney, 21, exited the jail through a malfunctioning security door, climbed a security fence and fled north from the facility, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Officials said Senteney was apprehended 400 yards from the jail by Ohio Veteran's Home Police. He was taken back into custody just 49 minutes after his escape, officials said.

Senteney was taken to Mercy Health's Mount Orab Medical Center for treatment of injuries he suffered while climbing the security fence, the release states.

The sheriff's office said Senteney is once again being detained at the Brown County Jail, adding he will be charged with felony escape.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

