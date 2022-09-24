ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina football score vs. Charlotte: Live updates from Williams-Brice Stadium

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football will try to score a win over Charlotte in its second game under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2 SEC) are coming off of back-to-back conference losses against Arkansas and Georgia and will look to rebound against the 49ers (1-3). It will be the first meeting between the two programs, and Charlotte has beaten just one Power 5 opponent, Duke, since coach Will Healy took over the program in 2019.

What time, channel is South Carolina football on?

  • Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
  • The game will be shown on ESPNU.

South Carolina football score vs. Charlotte 49ers: Live updates from SEC Week 4

News19 WLTX

USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
COLUMBIA, SC
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. South Carolina time and TV channel set

The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for the Week 6 slate of action, which features the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks. In what will be a primetime showdown, Kentucky’s clash with the Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Everything Beamer said after the win over Charlotte

South Carolina recorded its second win of the season as it used a strong second half to pull away from Charlotte in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night. In the third quarter, the Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2) started to run away with the game as it outscored the 49ers (1-4, 0-1) 22-0 to take a 42-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
