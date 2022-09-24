ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State football score vs. UConn: Live updates from final nonconference test

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHkRe_0i90BVZC00

NC State football will try to score a win over UConn on Saturday night during its final non-conference test before ACC play begins next week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The No. 12 Wolfpack (3-0, 0-0), who moved up four spots in The Associated Press poll after a 27-14 win over Texas Tech last weekend , face the Huskies (1-3) before playing at No. 5 Clemson next week. This is the highest NC State has been ranked in the AP poll since Oct. 20, 2002.

SUMO STEPPING UP: How Dave Doeren's challenge led to Demie Sumo's redemption against Texas Tech

OOPS: UNC QB Drake Maye apologizes after taking verbal shot at NC State

QUESTIONS ON OFFENSE: NC State football's Dave Doeren addresses offensive woes ahead of UConn

NC State football score vs. UConn: Live updates from ACC Week 4

First quarter

14:46 — TOUCHDOWN ! NC State scores on its first offensive play as Thomas Thayer hauls in a 75-yard pass from Devin Leary. NC State 7, UConn 0

11:45 — TURNOVER ON DOWNS! NC State stuffs the Huskies on fourth-and-1 to get the ball back at its own 38.

7:26 — TOUCHDOWN! Demie Sumo-Karngbaye runs for 20 yards on the left side to the end zone. NC State has 142 yards of offense compared to UConn's 37 yards. NC State 14, UConn 0

0:51 — FIELD GOAL! Chris Dunn improves to 5-for-5 on field goals this season, hitting from 48 yards to increase the Wolfpack's lead. Keyon Lesane and Porter Rooks had two receptions each in the drive. NC State 17, UConn 0

Second quarter

NC State outgained UConn 197 yards to 42 in the first quarter, highlighted by Thomas's 89 yards and a TD on two receptions. Leary completed 12 of 15 passes for 149 yards and a score.

9:32 — TOUCHDOWN! Devin Carter goes over a defender to seemingly turn a 28-yard reception into a score but he was ruled out of bounds at the 1-yard line. The Pack responds with another pass to Carter for the TD. NC State 24, UConn 0

2:53 — TOUCHDOWN! Leary completes a short pass to Lesane for the 2-yard TD to cap an 11-play, 71-yard drive. NC State 31, UConn 0

0:46 — INTERCEPTION! Camryn Edwards picks off a Leary pass and returns it 31 yards to the NC State 11. Leary threw just five interceptions last season. This one is his second of the current season.

0:34 — SACK! Davin Vann sacks UConn QB Zion Turner for a 10-yard loss on second down.

0:00 — FIELD GOAL! UConn's Noe Ruelas kicks a 28-yard field goal to put the Huskies on the board. NC State 31, UConn 3

Halftime

The Wolfpack were dominant in the first half, putting up 357 total yards of offense compared to UConn's 56 and scoring on their first five possessions. Leary completed 25 of 32 passes for 275 yards, three TDs and one interception. Sumo-Karngbaye had 49 yards and a TD on four carries, and Thomas had 106 receiving yards with a TD on just four catches. Carter added 63 yards and a TD on five catches and Rooks had 41 yards on four catches. Delbert Mimms also ran for 23 yards on five carries.

Thomas passed Jarvis Williams on the NC State all-time receiving touchdowns list with No. 21, tying him at No. 2 with Jerricho Cotchery.

A sore Suno-Karngbaye is expected to sit out the second half to get rest for next week's Clemson game.

Third quarter

9:59 — FAKE FIELD GOAL! Kicker Dunn picks up a yard on the trick play and UConn takes over on downs at its own 10-yard line. Dunn goes to injury tent after the play.

4:17 — TOUCHDOWN! Leary connects with Rooks for a 4-yard TD pass to complete an eight-play, 52-yard drive. It's Rooks' first career TD reception. The longest play of the drive was an 11-yard pass to Chris Toudle. Mimms accounted for 31 yards in the drive. NC State 38, UConn 3

Fourth quarter

13:22 — FIELD GOAL! Dunn's 40-yard field goal is good. Michael Allen carried six times for 43 yards in the drive. NC State 41, UConn 3

9:55 — Backup QB Jack Chambers enters the game for NC State, which starts its drive on the UConn 48.

CHAMBERS' SACRIFICE: Why backup QB Jack Chambers gave up a scholarship to play for NC State football

6:43 — MISSED FIELD GOAL! Collin Smith gets a turn at kicking for the Pack with Dunn out and misses a 47-yard attempt wide left. Chambers completed 1 of 2 passes on the drive and Allen ran for 20 yards on three carries.

2:08 — TOUCHDOWN! UConn gets into the end zone for the first time with a Victor Rosa 11-yard run. NC State 41, UConn 10

FINAL SCORE: NC STATE 41, UCONN 10

NC State is 4-0 for the first time since 2018 and has won 13 straight home games.

The Wolfpack outgained UConn 492-160 in total yards with Leary passing for 320 and four TDs.

Allen was NC State's leading rusher with 66 yards on 10 carries.

Thomas was the Pack's leading receiver with 115 yards on five catches with a TD.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football score vs. UConn: Live updates from final nonconference test

