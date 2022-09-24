ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU football score vs. New Mexico: Live updates from Tiger Stadium

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE - LSU football will look to score its third victory of the season this Saturday against New Mexico (6:30 p.m., ESPN+) in Tiger Stadium.

It will be the first-ever matchup between these two teams and just the fourth SEC team New Mexico (2-1, 0-1 MWC) has ever faced.

LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) is coming off its first SEC victory under coach Brian Kelly, a 31-16 win over Mississippi State at home. The Tigers scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and went on a 31-3 scoring run after falling behind 13-0 in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Lobos defeated UTEP at home 27-10 after forcing seven turnovers. They also hold a win over Maine in their season opener and a loss to Boise State.

LSU FOOTBALL PAYWhat is LSU football paying non-conference opponents? The 5 largest deals from last 5 years

JACK ECH'S INVOLVEMENTWhy hasn't Jack Bech been more involved in LSU football offense? Brian Kelly blames himself

LSU football vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live updates

LSU football vs. New Mexico score

What time, channel is the LSU football game on?

  • When: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Channel: ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Where: Tiger Stadium

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

