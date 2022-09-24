ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

State police cite Coventry woman in I-95 crash

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry woman was cited by state police in connection to a crash early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 95 south at exit 7. Police said the driver collided with the back of a tractor-trailer truck...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Police identify man involved in Central Falls standoff

(WJAR) — On Tuesday, police provided an update on Monday’s hours-long standoff in Central Falls, including identifying the man at the center of it. The tense standoff played out on Tremont Street on Monday as police tried to get a barricaded man to surrender. That man was identified...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: 2 Fall River robberies occur within miles of each other

(WJAR) — Fall River police are looking for suspects in connection with a pair of armed robberies on Sunday. The robberies occurred a few miles apart, but police do not think they are connected. Police said the first occurred just around 2:55 p.m. on Sunday at the Star Market...
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Falls, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Central Falls, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WPRI 12 News

Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
CHARLESTOWN, RI
iheart.com

Stand Off With Police Ends Without Incident

The peace was disturbed multiple times in Central Falls on Monday. A standoff that began around 4:30 p.m. ended with one person in custody just after 9:00 last night at a home on Tremont Street. Neighbors were evacuated during the standoff. Police are expected to provide more details later today.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest New Bedford man on several charges after stolen vehicle found at motel

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Friday, Officer Andrew Fredette located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer Fredette arrested 33-year-old Douglas Torchia, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

Pickup truck crashes into Wild Birds Unlimited store in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Saturday that a 68-year-old man whose truck crashed into a store is facing a DUI charge. Police were called to the scene at Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road at about 6:30 p.m. They found a truck lodged in the store's...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

DCYF discloses death of 10-month-old from Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families disclosed on Monday the death of a 10-month-old from Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said the baby died on Aug. 6. Teixeira said maltreatment contributed to the 10-month-old’s death. DCYF said it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy