Turnto10.com
State police cite Coventry woman in I-95 crash
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Coventry woman was cited by state police in connection to a crash early Saturday morning. The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 95 south at exit 7. Police said the driver collided with the back of a tractor-trailer truck...
Man surrenders after standoff in Central Falls
The man has not yet been identified, and it's unclear what led up to the standoff.
Turnto10.com
Police identify man involved in Central Falls standoff
(WJAR) — On Tuesday, police provided an update on Monday’s hours-long standoff in Central Falls, including identifying the man at the center of it. The tense standoff played out on Tremont Street on Monday as police tried to get a barricaded man to surrender. That man was identified...
Turnto10.com
Police: 2 Fall River robberies occur within miles of each other
(WJAR) — Fall River police are looking for suspects in connection with a pair of armed robberies on Sunday. The robberies occurred a few miles apart, but police do not think they are connected. Police said the first occurred just around 2:55 p.m. on Sunday at the Star Market...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating two armed robberies that took place within hours of each other
Fall River Police are investigating two armed robberies that took place less than two hours apart on Sunday. Just before 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the Star Market located at 317 Bank Street. According to scanner transmissions, the male suspect committed the robbery at knifepoint. At approximately 4:00 p.m., police...
2 injured in shooting near Central Falls sports complex
Two people were injured in a shooting near a Central Falls park Monday evening, according to police.
ABC6.com
Police: Woman driven into water by man she met on dating app
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that the woman who had to be taken to the hospital Sunday after being driven into the Seekonk River, met the driver of the car on a dating app. Police found the woman crying and wet at the Gano Street Boat Launch...
ABC6.com
Police: Woman taken to hospital after car plunges into water in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that a woman was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a car plunged into the Seekonk River. Police explained that a man drove the vehicle off of the Gano Street Boat Launch just before 6 a.m. The woman, who was the...
Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
iheart.com
Stand Off With Police Ends Without Incident
The peace was disturbed multiple times in Central Falls on Monday. A standoff that began around 4:30 p.m. ended with one person in custody just after 9:00 last night at a home on Tremont Street. Neighbors were evacuated during the standoff. Police are expected to provide more details later today.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest New Bedford man on several charges after stolen vehicle found at motel
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Friday, Officer Andrew Fredette located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer Fredette arrested 33-year-old Douglas Torchia, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
Turnto10.com
3 contractors accused of stealing over $64,000 in wages from 14 construction workers
(WJAR) — Three contractors have been charged with stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers connected to construction work at a school in Woonsocket, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday. The three contractors were involved with drywall installation at RISE Prep Mayoral Academy...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: New Details Emerge Following Car Crash Into Seekonk River Off Fox Point Park
A car went off a boat ramp into the Seekonk River in Providence overnight — and more details are emerging as to what transpired. As GoLocal first reported, a woman told police Sunday morning she was the passenger in the vehicle that went into the water, after being able to escape the submerged car.
Turnto10.com
Pickup truck crashes into Wild Birds Unlimited store in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Saturday that a 68-year-old man whose truck crashed into a store is facing a DUI charge. Police were called to the scene at Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road at about 6:30 p.m. They found a truck lodged in the store's...
Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
WCVB
Drivers hospitalized after Cape Cod crash involving school bus, dump truck
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Two people were taken to Massachusetts hospitals after a serious crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Marstons Mills on Monday. No students were aboard the bus at the time of the collision on River Road, officials said. The local fire department says the crash left the bus with heavy damage.
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old Rhode Island woman found guilty of opening fire on pregnant woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Rhode Island woman was found guilty in Kent County Superior Court of multiple felony counts following her arrest in 2020 for pointing a gun at a pregnant woman and firing several shots with a firearm outside of a home in West Warwick.
2 hurt in 4-car crash on Seekonk highway
Massachusetts State Police say four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, collided around 5:30 a.m. not far from Exit 1.
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
ABC6.com
DCYF discloses death of 10-month-old from Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families disclosed on Monday the death of a 10-month-old from Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said the baby died on Aug. 6. Teixeira said maltreatment contributed to the 10-month-old’s death. DCYF said it...
