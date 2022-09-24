Read full article on original website
Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies, according to SCFD
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County firefighter who was hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash has died, according to a statement from the Seminole County Fire Department. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Conor Fernandez, 25, was sent to the hospital following the crash on...
1 injured in fire at Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire in a home sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders got the call just before 8 a.m. to the home in the 1200 block of Balsam Willow Trail, just east of Curry Ford Road in the Waterford Lakes area.
Homicide investigation underway in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a homicide. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive. At the scene, deputies found a woman in her 20s inside a home. The death has been ruled a homicide. All parties remained on scene. The...
Motorcyclist, 23, killed in crash with SUV in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Polynesian Isle Boulevard and Barefoot Path around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central...
1 dead in Altamonte Springs hit-and-run, according to police
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.
Seminole County firefighter Connor Fernandez dies following motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Connor Fernandez has died the fire department shared online, following an off-duty motorcycle crash he was involved in on Sept. 16 in Altamonte Springs. "Firefighter Fernandez will be missed by our...
Woman stabbed to death by sister inside Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stabbing her sister to death inside an Orange County home Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive near Forsyth Road.
Hurricane Ian brings flooding threat to Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian moves closer, all eyes in Seminole County are turning to the Saint Johns River. Anyone near the river and lakes in the area are at risk of flooding, and emergency officials have concerns with Hurricane Ian approaching because the water is already high due this year’s rain.
Several people injured after wrong-way crash in Brevard
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested following a wrong-way crash in Brevard Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. According to a news release, a Toyota Sequoia was traveling north in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1, while a Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1, south of Dairy Road.
Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Monday morning in a crash in Port Orange, police said. The fatal wreck happened around 9:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of Ridgewood Avenue. Port Orange police said the bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead...
Lake County offers 5 sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – In Lake County, there are five sandbag locations, where people can pick up sandbags for free. Officials said they gave out more than 3,600 sandbags on the first day Sunday. Many local communities in Lake County are concerned Hurricane Ian could cause flooding. [TRENDING: Become...
Osceola Co. residents prepare for potential storm impacts
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Several Central Florida homeowners began to prep their homes for storm damage Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Central Florida residents are preparing for possible storm impacts. Osceola County resident Alfredo Medina recalls significant flooding and damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Charlie. The county...
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
Orange County officials hold news conference as Hurricane Ian approaches
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings provided a Hurricane Ian update Monday afternoon to address the county's storm readiness and preparations. Demings said Orange County Schools will be meeting at 2 p.m. to make a call regarding cancelling classes. He said county officials are working...
Seminole County officials provide preparation plans for Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management provided an update for the community on Monday afternoon in preparation for Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The press conference at 2 p.m. discussed storm preparations, emergency management tips and other important...
Orlando mayor warns residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian to potentially make direct hit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando and Orange County emergency operation centers are up and running and tracking Ian. “If it's close to the west coast, yes, more rain in that particular area, more wind in that particular area,” Orlando emergency manager Manuel Soto said. Soto and a small crew...
1 injured in Orlando shooting, according to Orlando police
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot while standing outside of an apartment located at 5000 Timberleaf Boulevard on Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police said that the victim was shot from an unknown vehicle while they were standing outside of the apartment at the Timber Sound apartments.
Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia
The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
Apopka neighborhood dealing with flooding as Hurricane Ian comes closer
APOPKA, Fla. — Most Central Florida residents are preparing for possible flooding from Hurricane Ian, but one Apopka neighborhood is worried about what else will be under water. Residents at Clear Lake Estates have been dealing with flooding from heavy rain for months, and some of them have lost...
