ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

1 injured in fire at Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire in a home sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. First responders got the call just before 8 a.m. to the home in the 1200 block of Balsam Willow Trail, just east of Curry Ford Road in the Waterford Lakes area.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
click orlando

1 dead in Altamonte Springs hit-and-run, according to police

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
click orlando

Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Monday morning in a crash in Port Orange, police said. The fatal wreck happened around 9:55 a.m. in the 5100 block of Ridgewood Avenue. Port Orange police said the bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead...
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

Lake County offers 5 sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – In Lake County, there are five sandbag locations, where people can pick up sandbags for free. Officials said they gave out more than 3,600 sandbags on the first day Sunday. Many local communities in Lake County are concerned Hurricane Ian could cause flooding. [TRENDING: Become...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Osceola Co. residents prepare for potential storm impacts

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Several Central Florida homeowners began to prep their homes for storm damage Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Central Florida residents are preparing for possible storm impacts. Osceola County resident Alfredo Medina recalls significant flooding and damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Charlie. The county...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange County Fire Rescue#Orlando Health#Traffic Accident#Als#Ormc#2022 Fire
click orlando

3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Seminole County officials provide preparation plans for Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management provided an update for the community on Monday afternoon in preparation for Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The press conference at 2 p.m. discussed storm preparations, emergency management tips and other important...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
click orlando

1 injured in Orlando shooting, according to Orlando police

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was shot while standing outside of an apartment located at 5000 Timberleaf Boulevard on Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police said that the victim was shot from an unknown vehicle while they were standing outside of the apartment at the Timber Sound apartments.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Hurricane Ian will cause flooding: Tuesday morning update for Volusia

The National Hurricane Center reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Volusia County can expect heavy rain and possible flooding beginning Wednesday from Hurricane Ian. "Considerable flooding is expected across Central Florida into Southern Georgia and Coastal Carolina with significant, prolonged river flooding expected across central to northern Florida," the NHC reported.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian

Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Apopka neighborhood dealing with flooding as Hurricane Ian comes closer

APOPKA, Fla. — Most Central Florida residents are preparing for possible flooding from Hurricane Ian, but one Apopka neighborhood is worried about what else will be under water. Residents at Clear Lake Estates have been dealing with flooding from heavy rain for months, and some of them have lost...
APOPKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy