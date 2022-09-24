ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

California spends billions rebuilding burned towns. The case for calling it quits

GREENVILLE, Calif. — Most days, Ken Donnell steals a moment to gaze at the forested valley that surrounds this remote grid of streets in the mountains. Before the Dixie fire came barreling through the Sierra Nevada last year, leveling everything here but a few houses, businesses and a school, this was a charming — if dying — Gold Rush-era town that about 800 people called home. Now, much of the charm is gone along with most of the residents, replaced by the skeletal remains of conifer trees and the deathly silence of block after empty block.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian forecast to hit Florida’s west coast as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida’s west coast late Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, officials said. “The National Hurricane Center is now predicting that landfall will be Venice in 35 hours, at 125 mph … making it a major, Category 3, landfalling hurricane,” Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
Hurricane Ian disrupts business and travel in Florida

Hurricane Ian is disrupting businesses and travel in Florida as it barreled toward the state’s west coast Tuesday, grounding flights and forcing Tampa and Orlando to close its international airports. Tampa International Airport officials said they are suspending all flight operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday to prepare the...
Gov. Kathy Hochul pledges $10 million grant for medical research on Long Island

MANHASSET, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York will invest $10 million to advance medical research and the life sciences on Long Island. The grant will be awarded to the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research of Northwell Health to build 10 new labs, renovate existing ones and commercialize research in cancer, neurosciences, autoimmune diseases and bioelectric medicine.
Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California

A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said. The driver...
Colorful pills, dark reality: Rainbow fentanyl killing kids

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a sobering statistic every parent needs to hear: our children are now more likely to die from an opioid overdose than from a car crash, according to the National Safety Council. A new version of the deadliest opioid is already in North Texas...
