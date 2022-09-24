Whether or not you believe in the mantra of a "win is a win," no one can deny it was an all-around bad day at the office for Georgia. The No. 1 ranked team in the AP and Coaches polls may not have that title for much longer, as the Bulldogs fought for four quarters against a tough Kent State team. The 42-point underdogs outperformed each of Georgia's prior three opponents as they scored 22-points against a Georgia defense that left many in awe after surrendering just ten points in their first three games.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO