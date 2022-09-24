No one voted for Biden they just voted against President Trump. They would rather see our country collapse than have a president who put America first.
Buyers Remorse among Democrats is growing larger every day. As they see their lives livelihoods and businesses being destroyed right before their eyes. This is the Consequences of voting against their own best interests, because of Mean Tweets.
I'm sure there's more than that, he's destroyed our country, not to mention trying to start another war which would completely wipe out human life
