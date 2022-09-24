Read full article on original website
wfcnnews.com
Site work begins on Marion's new Olive Garden location
MARION - Construction crews officially began clearing land today for a new Olive Garden location in Marion. According to Glenn Clarida, Director of Economic Development and Municipal Planning in Marion, site work is expected to be completed by the end of this Fall. Construction on the actual building will not...
kbsi23.com
Grocery store coming to Cairo, first time in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – Men of Power-Women of Strength and other southern Illinois organizations are teaming together to bring a grocery store to the city of Cairo. It is named Rise Community Market and will be the first grocery store in close to 7 years. Men of Power-Women of...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale organization holds Fall Fest
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Fall Fest was in full effect at the Carbondale Lenus Turley Park for the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois on Saturday. It was an opportunity for those in the community to learn about organizations and upcoming events in the Carbondale area while also getting a chance to support local businesses.
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River booth raises money for missing boater's family
PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is organized to raise money for local charities. One booth is dedicating the money they raise to the family of a local man who has been missing since March after his boat capsized. "It's Barbecue on the River. It's a donation of charity,...
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
kbsi23.com
Dollar stores, shoppers feeling the effects of inflation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau resident Richard Morris has found himself shopping at dollar stores more frequently in recent months. “I’d have to say [I’ve been going to these stores more] in the last six months,” Morris said. “I think we’re seeing this trend right now of upward inflationary times, and the Feds doing different things with interest rates trying to level this off. We’re a patient society most of the time. We have to be patient.”
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
KFVS12
Human remains found near wooded area in West City, Ill.
WEST CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The discovery of human remains is under investigation in Franklin County, Illinois. According to West City Police, the unidentified remains were found near a wooded area on the 900 block of West Washington Street. Someone called police just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25...
kbsi23.com
Friday evening shooting in Cape leaves one person dead; officers investigating
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police officers have responded to a reported shooting outside an apartment building in the 900 block of William Street near Sprigg Street. Currently working on details. The shooting victim has died, police say, and one person is in custody. Keep it here...
KFVS12
1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau
A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
KFVS12
One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau
A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
kbsi23.com
Woman facing charges after police find crystal meth, Fentanyl in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges after police say they found her with crystal ice methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, faces two counts of delivery of Fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and possession of 15 to 100 grams of Fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
kbsi23.com
New voter ward boundaries in effect in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – New voter ward boundaries recently went into effect in the City of Cape Girardeau following the 2020 census. The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office will be adjusting the voting precinct boundaries to reflect the ward changes. No change to the voting precincts...
KFVS12
Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville
One dead, one charged after a shooting in Cape Girardeau. A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody.
kbsi23.com
Notre Dame High School Activity Week underway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KBSI) – Notre Dame Regional High School’s annual Activity Week commenced Friday, Sept. 23. Activity Week helps raise operating funds for the high school and is a long-standing tradition of fundraising competition among class levels. Raffles, candy, trash bags, butter braids, and Imo’s Pizza will be sold throughout the week.
