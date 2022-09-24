CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau resident Richard Morris has found himself shopping at dollar stores more frequently in recent months. “I’d have to say [I’ve been going to these stores more] in the last six months,” Morris said. “I think we’re seeing this trend right now of upward inflationary times, and the Feds doing different things with interest rates trying to level this off. We’re a patient society most of the time. We have to be patient.”

