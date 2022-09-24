Watch: ‘Manifest’ season 4 trailer ominously warns how outwitting death comes with its consequences

Read full article on original website
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
Popculture
'SEAL Team' Season Six Premiere Leaves Major Character With Life-Altering Condition
SEAL Team Season 6 began with an emotional premiere that answered a big question right off the bat. Would Max Thieriot's character be killed because of his commitment to another CBS series? Thieriot also stars in Fire Country, a new firefighter drama inspired by his real-life experiences in Northern California. The SEAL Team premiere helped explain how Thieriot could do both shows. Warning: Spoilers ahead!
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A rapid-fire sci-fi fantasy sequel deliriously decimates the Netflix Top 10 in 57 countries
It’s easy to pile onto Hollywood for cranking out as many sequels as possible in the shortest timeframe, especially when the law of diminishing returns begins to set in when additional installments arrive on a near-annual basis. Spare a thought for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, then, which spent half a decade waiting for its conclusion before dropping the final two chapters in serious rapid succession.
Sorry ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans, But Kurt Sutter’s Prequel ‘The First 9’ Will Likely Never Happen
Kurt Sutter’s ‘Sons of Anarchy’ was such a huge hit a prequel seemed certain until a falling out between Sutter and the studio.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Originally Said It Would Be ‘Painful’ to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Over a year before ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington said it ‘might be painful’ to watch the prequel series.
As Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Continues To Be Referenced On NCIS, The Showrunner Teases Similar Plans For Another OG Character
NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder is teasing plans for an OG character to be referenced and it's been a long time coming.
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order’ 3-Show Crossover Trailer: Benson & Stabler Join Forces With Jack McCoy (VIDEO)
“Three squads, three hours, one case.” And so Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) introduces the full-length trailer for the Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover that will kick off the three seasons on September 22. “I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says, which...
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
NCIS Season 20 Premiere: How to Watch, What Channel and Time
After a brutal four-month wait, NCIS is finally back, the Season 20 premiere airing tonight (September 19). To make the long-awaited return even more exciting, the first installment of Season 20 isn’t just any episode. It’s a two-hour crossover event with the beloved spin-off NCIS: Hawaii!. Again, the...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Trailer Teases Rumors Surrounding Who Fathered Rhaenyra’s Children
In George R.R. Martin's books, Rhaenyra's sons are rumored not to be fathered by Laenor. It seems that this will be explored in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 6.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans explain why an R-rated ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ would have slayed the PG-13 version
For many fans, something seems to be missing from the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder. Don’t get us wrong, the film is still beloved by many, dutifully entertaining enough, and has enough visual panache to make it stand out as a solid excuse to munch on some popcorn for a couple of hours.
How NCIS' Latest Premiere Quietly Destroyed Fans' Hopes Of Mark Harmon's Return As Gibbs
NCIS kicked off Season 20 with a crossover event, while also quietly deflating fans' hopes for Mark Harmon to return as Gibbs.
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real
Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Clickers roam in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ trailer
The first trailer is here for HBO’s The Last of Us series, which is slated to release on the premium network’s streaming service, HBO Max, in 2023. By the looks of what we’ve seen so far, the series will be every bit as heart-wrenching and terrifying as the popular video game franchise on which it’s based and may just become the most-talked-about zombie show for years to come if the showrunners can bring the same storytelling quality to the show that graces the games.
wegotthiscovered.com
A record-breaking historical epic brushes off controversy to fight for independence on Netflix
Any historical epic runs the risk of inciting controversy depending on how the story is told, with the real-world events at the center of the narrative often being interpreted differently by the various parties involved. In the case of Mat Kilau, the backlash didn’t stop the blockbuster 19th Century tale from breaking box office records.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Matt Smith and Paddy Considine hype up Emma D’Arcy as new ‘House’ trailer teases the war to come
House of the Dragon is at a show-defining crossroads right now, with Emma D’Arcy soon picking up the mantle of Rhaenyra Targaryen from Milly Alcock while Olivia Cooke does the same for her counterpart Emily Carey. We can hardly recall another television show whose main leads changed as early as the second half of season one, but that seems to be the way HBO wishes to handle this jarring 10-year time jump in Fire & Blood.
Watch NCIS Season 20, Episode 2 live online
McGee’s personal and professional lives combine in NCIS Season 20, Episode 2. Don’t miss a beat of the all-new episode live tonight. The two-hour crossover episode for NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii put the focus on figuring out how to help Parker. It turned out that his ex-wife pretended to help catch him, but really, she was working with Fornell to help clear his name.
