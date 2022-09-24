ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Louis Theroux: America's Medicated Kids Free Online

Faced with the challenging behaviour of their kids, more and more parents in America are turning to psychoactive medication to help them cope, even though the drugs, and sometimes the diagnoses, remain controversial. Louis travels to one of America's leading children's psychiatric treatment centres, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to get to know the diagnosed children and hoping to understand what drives parents to put their kids on drugs.
This 21-Year-Old 'Law & Order' Newcomer Stole the Show in the Three-Way Crossover Event

On Thursday, Sept. 22, NBC brought back not one, not two, but all three of the series that make up Dick Wolf’s long-lived procedural drama franchise Law & Order. Promos for the highly anticipated three-way crossover event teased that viewers will be greeted by more than a few familiar faces in the premiere. But there will also be a few new characters joining the franchise in 2022 — one of which is Detective Frank Cosgrove’s daughter, Lily.
Where to Watch and Stream In the Bleak Midwinter Free Online

Best sites to watch In the Bleak Midwinter - Last updated on Sep 27, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch In the Bleak Midwinter online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for In the Bleak Midwinter on this page.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller

Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
Where to Watch and Stream Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman's The Fantastic Four Free Online

Best sites to watch Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman's The Fantastic Four - Last updated on Sep 27, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman's The Fantastic Four online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman's The Fantastic Four on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream Thattathin Marayathu Free Online

Best sites to watch Thattathin Marayathu - Last updated on Sep 27, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Thattathin Marayathu online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Thattathin Marayathu on this page.
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Already Teased Aemond's Grisly Fate

There is little doubt that House of the Dragon uses a lot of foreshadowing to tease what will happen in the Game of Thrones prequel. However, the fate of Aemond Targaryen was pretty much confirmed in Episode 6. In House of the Dragon Episode 6, it has been revealed that...
Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More

It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
Law & Order Premiere Crossover Features Heartbreaking Death

Tonight's Law & Order premiere crossover event hit the ground running from the very beginning with tense moments and thrilling action, but it also featured a heartbreaking death. Spoilers are incoming for tonight's Law & Order SVU portion of the Law & Order crossover, so if you want to go on unspoiled you've been warned. The death hit Elliot Stabler especially hard, as it was his informant Vince who had successfully infiltrated Maxim Sirenko's crew. Sirenko shoots Vince multiple times and while he survived long enough for Stabler to get to him, he ultimately didn't survive the attack.
The 10 best anime like ‘Demon Slayer’

Set in semi-modern Tokyo, Demon Slayer is a dark fantasy anime that follows the journey of Tanjiro Kamado and his friends as they work to exterminate demons. After Tanjiro’s family is killed by a demon and his little sister Nezuko is turned into a demon, he joins the Demon Slayer Corps on a revenge mission to find a cure to turn Nezuko back to normal. While fulfilling missions, he meets two skilled demon slayers, Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma, and they become friends.
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
Netflix Drops First Look at Emily in Paris Season 3, Reveals Release Date

Netflix released the first look at "Emily in Paris" Season 3 during its Tudum fan event. The streamer dropped a short teaser, while also revealing the highly-anticipated season will be released this December. The teaser shows Emily (Lily Collins) faced with a difficult choice between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). As shown in the clip, Emily gives herself bangs -- but don't worry, she says, "everything's fine!" "Emily in Paris" Season 3 hits Netflix on December 21.
