Where to Watch and Stream Louis Theroux: America's Medicated Kids Free Online
Faced with the challenging behaviour of their kids, more and more parents in America are turning to psychoactive medication to help them cope, even though the drugs, and sometimes the diagnoses, remain controversial. Louis travels to one of America's leading children's psychiatric treatment centres, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to get to know the diagnosed children and hoping to understand what drives parents to put their kids on drugs.
This 21-Year-Old 'Law & Order' Newcomer Stole the Show in the Three-Way Crossover Event
On Thursday, Sept. 22, NBC brought back not one, not two, but all three of the series that make up Dick Wolf’s long-lived procedural drama franchise Law & Order. Promos for the highly anticipated three-way crossover event teased that viewers will be greeted by more than a few familiar faces in the premiere. But there will also be a few new characters joining the franchise in 2022 — one of which is Detective Frank Cosgrove’s daughter, Lily.
TV tonight: it’s a terrible time to be a detective called Karen
Lauren Lyle is put on a cold case in ITV crime drama Karen Pirie. Plus: mountain goats and macaques in Frozen Planet II. Here’s what to watch this evening
Where to Watch and Stream In the Bleak Midwinter Free Online
Best sites to watch In the Bleak Midwinter - Last updated on Sep 27, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch In the Bleak Midwinter online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for In the Bleak Midwinter on this page.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller
Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
Where to Watch and Stream Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman's The Fantastic Four Free Online
Best sites to watch Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman's The Fantastic Four - Last updated on Sep 27, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman's The Fantastic Four online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman's The Fantastic Four on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe Free Online
Best sites to watch Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe - Last updated on Sep 27, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,Vudu Microsoft Store Redbox Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe...
Where to Watch and Stream Thattathin Marayathu Free Online
Best sites to watch Thattathin Marayathu - Last updated on Sep 27, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Thattathin Marayathu online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Thattathin Marayathu on this page.
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
The first new Gundam anime series is set to premiere in seven years this fall anime season. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 1 is ready to hit the airwaves and here’s everything you need to know about its release date and time, countdown, and where to watch the anime series.
Nier Automata anime Ver.1.1a debuts in January 2023
"When I actually heard about making an anime version, I thought, ‘What? This late?'"
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Already Teased Aemond's Grisly Fate
There is little doubt that House of the Dragon uses a lot of foreshadowing to tease what will happen in the Game of Thrones prequel. However, the fate of Aemond Targaryen was pretty much confirmed in Episode 6. In House of the Dragon Episode 6, it has been revealed that...
I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
A fantasy offering in the fall anime season, but this one is different because all the main character wants to do is – farm. I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills Episode 1 is coming soon, and here is everything you need to know about the release date, time and more.
TVGuide.com
Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More
It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
ComicBook
Law & Order Premiere Crossover Features Heartbreaking Death
Tonight's Law & Order premiere crossover event hit the ground running from the very beginning with tense moments and thrilling action, but it also featured a heartbreaking death. Spoilers are incoming for tonight's Law & Order SVU portion of the Law & Order crossover, so if you want to go on unspoiled you've been warned. The death hit Elliot Stabler especially hard, as it was his informant Vince who had successfully infiltrated Maxim Sirenko's crew. Sirenko shoots Vince multiple times and while he survived long enough for Stabler to get to him, he ultimately didn't survive the attack.
NME
‘Return to Monkey Island’ features a cameo from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
The recently-released Return to Monkey Island features a cameo from none other than The Last of Us and Uncharted director Neil Druckmann, in the latest in an affectionate back and forth between the developers. Druckmann voices a minor character, found later in the game. Fans may even not notice that...
'Big Sky' Showrunner on Why Fans Won't See U.S. Marshal Mark Lindor: "Had to Write Him Out"
The crime drama Big Sky follows Cassie Dewell (Kylie Burbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), who team up to solve mysterious cases in a small town in Montana. Fans of the ABC series know that the writers of the twist-filled series are not afraid to kill off major characters. Yes, we are referring to Cody Hoyt, played by Ryan Phillippe in Season 1.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best anime like ‘Demon Slayer’
Set in semi-modern Tokyo, Demon Slayer is a dark fantasy anime that follows the journey of Tanjiro Kamado and his friends as they work to exterminate demons. After Tanjiro’s family is killed by a demon and his little sister Nezuko is turned into a demon, he joins the Demon Slayer Corps on a revenge mission to find a cure to turn Nezuko back to normal. While fulfilling missions, he meets two skilled demon slayers, Inosuke Hashibira and Zenitsu Agatsuma, and they become friends.
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
toofab.com
Netflix Drops First Look at Emily in Paris Season 3, Reveals Release Date
Netflix released the first look at "Emily in Paris" Season 3 during its Tudum fan event. The streamer dropped a short teaser, while also revealing the highly-anticipated season will be released this December. The teaser shows Emily (Lily Collins) faced with a difficult choice between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). As shown in the clip, Emily gives herself bangs -- but don't worry, she says, "everything's fine!" "Emily in Paris" Season 3 hits Netflix on December 21.
WotLK release time - here's when Wrath Classic goes live
The WoW Classic expansion launches in a matter of hours
