Read full article on original website
Related
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
WCAX
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
mynbc5.com
Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
WCAX
Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe
They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. YCQM Sept. 25, 2022. Updated: 8...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fourth Coyote Put Down in Vermont Town After String of Unprovoked Attacks on Humans
The City of Burlington put down a fourth coyote after believing it to be involved in various attacks on people when there was no provocation. In a September 23 tweet, the city claimed that the animal in question was ” stalking and chasing people.” Authorities explained why they euthanized the animal.“It has been eliminated because it was aggressive, not afraid of humans or showing normal coyote behavior,” they tweeted.
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before. YCQM Sept....
vtcynic.com
UVM miscalculates payments to staff union
Stay up to date with the Cynic Roundup, giving you coverage on the stories you might have missed in news last week. In this edition, we take a deeper dive into UVM’s miscalculations of staff union wages with Cynic News Editor Halsey McLaen, and rundown the latest stories on UVM’s denial of on-campus anti-semitism and event coverage of Burlington’s Art Hop.
Motorcyclist thrown under guardrail after Benson crash
A Burlington, Vermont man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being thrown off his motorcycle on VT Route 22A in Benson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Three puppies reporting missing in Hartland
HARTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are searching for three puppies that were reported missing on Friday. Officials said they received a call from owner Ntando MacIntosh around 9:30 p.m. after Macintosh discovered their three two-week-old Great Pyrenees puppies had gone missing. MacIntosh said the puppies had last been...
WCAX
Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11. The roadblocks will allow Green...
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Voters in Vermont will begin receiving ballots for the general election as early as this week
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Monday, towns across Vermont began mailing out ballots for November's general election. As November 8th approaches, town clerks across Vermont are getting into gear. "All active, non-challenge voters will be mailed a ballot for the November election," said Donna Kinville, town clerk for South...
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the future of Jay Peak Resort
JAY, Vt. — With the EB-5 fraud scandal finally behind them, hundreds of Jay Peak Resort employees are gearing up for the winter season as a new management team takes over. This week on NBC5 In Depth, Stewart Ledbetter discusses the future of Jay Peak with Steve Wright, the president and CEO of the popular ski resort, to learn what guests can expect as they prepare to hit the slopes this year.
mynbc5.com
Meals on Wheels in Windsor and Windham Counties receiving 25% less in funding
WOODSTOCK, Vt. — Meals on Wheels in Windham and Windsor counties is being forced to cut back on the number of meals they can supply to area seniors. All meals on wheels programs in the counties get their funds from Senior Solutions. Due to a budget shortfall, providers will have until October 1st to make up the difference or cut programs.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Slate roofer Robert Volk Jr. continues working with a prosthetic leg
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob’s life changed in 2009, when his knee got infected after a knee-replacement procedure. Over the next decade, he had five more knee surgeries. In 2019, after a near-death incident, Bob had his leg amputated above the knee. He continues to work on slate roofs while wearing a prosthetic leg.
mynbc5.com
Adams Apple Orchard in Williston celebrates 50th anniversary this fall
WILLISTON, Vt. — Apple orchards across our region were busy this past weekend, andAdams Apple Orchard in Williston was no exception. The orchard is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Farmer John Adams is making sure the community has some fun. On top of having food trucks every weekend,...
WCAX
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - UPDATE: Police have identified the driver as 22-year old Anthony Vieriu of Burlington. The passenger, 18-year old Leon Roberts of Colchester is still being treated at the UVM Medical Center Hospital in Burlington. Colchester Police said a fatal crash has claimed the life of a driver...
WRGB
Police in Vermont searching for missing woman
MANCHESTER, VT (WRGB) — Police in Manchester, VT are looking for a woman that was reported missing. 67-year-old Anne M. Dickinson was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen in the area of Richville Road and Torrey Knoll back on September 16th. Anyone with information is asked to...
Comments / 0