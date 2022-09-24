Fighting misinformation can feel like a losing battle, especially if you ever spend any time “doom-scrolling” on your phone. Everything seems suspect, every piece of news, even from traditionally trusted sources are being twisted to fit political and ideological means. In my position as a school librarian, it’s a worrying trend and can feel like a never-ending, uphill battle. However, I feel the school library is uniquely positioned to fight misinformation through dedicated lessons aimed at students who, in my opinion, fall to misinformation at an early age. My approach has always been to try to make the lessons fun and engaging while also teaching them the seriousness about the issue.

