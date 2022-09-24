Read full article on original website
AACPS sends stern warning to students, parents amid fights at athletic events
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County is cracking down on disruptive behavior at school athletic and extracurricular events. Superintendent Mark Bedell said he's fed up with fights breaking out at his schools' athletic events. Behavior issues at sporting events is not a new concern after some issues arose...
White principal recorded using racial slur in front of student
A White principal at East Forsyth High School was accused of using the N-word while counseling one of his White students to never use the word. On Sept. 9, principal Jeff Cheney voluntarily reported himself to the superintendent’s office, and apologized for what he said to the student. The...
California teachers' union 'spied' on parents who demanded the reopening of schools during the pandemic
A research assistant at the California Teachers Association dug for 'dirt' on parents who were calling for the reopening of schools during the pandemic - suspicious that they were being 'used toward a larger goal to disrupt, destabilize and 'burn down' public schools'. Ann Swinburn emailed members of a parent...
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn
A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
Parents Outraged After 30 Students Sent Home Over Footwear: 'Get a Grip'
The price of school uniforms can spark panic among families struggling with a cost of living crisis across the United Kingdom.
Mat-Su School Board instates one minute of silence for schools at beginning of each day
The schools in the Mat-Su will have one minute of silence at the beginning of each day. On a vote of five to one, the Mat-Su School Board enacted a school district policy on Wednesday, one that has students and teachers observing 60 seconds of silence each school day. That...
4 Back to School Tips for Parents
Practice healthy habits so we can be “stronger together” this back to school season!. Lysol and National PTA hope families everywhere enjoyed their summer vacation and the quality time that comes with it! This school year is the first time many students are back together at school following the COVID-19 pandemic. Children are stronger together in the classroom, so it’s important to follow the below healthy habits to help keep students at school, learning from teachers—and each other—this academic year:
After his brother died by suicide, this teacher changed how he talks to students about mental health
Every day at the start of his classes, Nick Orr, a high school science teacher in Nevada, said he checks in with his students about their mental health. It's a practice Orr said he began doing after his own brother Anthony died by suicide shortly after graduating high school in 2020.
'This is my first lockdown. In college.' A day in the life of the school-lockdown generation
One of my students broke the news: “We’re on lockdown.” I didn't know then that my daughter's school was, too.
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
DougCo schools investigate bullying and coach misconduct at high schools
Douglas County High SchoolDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District is investigating whether any students who attended Douglas County High School or Rock Canyon High School from 2018-2020 were denied a free and appropriate public education (FAPE) due to bullying.
Fighting Misinformation in the School Library
Fighting misinformation can feel like a losing battle, especially if you ever spend any time “doom-scrolling” on your phone. Everything seems suspect, every piece of news, even from traditionally trusted sources are being twisted to fit political and ideological means. In my position as a school librarian, it’s a worrying trend and can feel like a never-ending, uphill battle. However, I feel the school library is uniquely positioned to fight misinformation through dedicated lessons aimed at students who, in my opinion, fall to misinformation at an early age. My approach has always been to try to make the lessons fun and engaging while also teaching them the seriousness about the issue.
Know About IB Math Tutoring
Math tutoring is an important service that can help students improve their grades and understanding of mathematics. There are many advantages to using a tutor, including one-on-one attention, customized instruction, and flexible scheduling. When choosing a math tutor, it is vital to consider the tutor’s qualifications, experience, and teaching style....
