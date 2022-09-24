ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters cancels Poland concerts after Ukraine war remarks

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Music fans in Poland are no longer comfortably numb after former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters canceled a pair of concerts after outrage over his comments about the Russia-Ukraine war.

Concerts reportedly scheduled for April 22-23, 2023, in Krakow were scrapped, an official with Tauron Arena told The Associated Press.

“Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw ... without giving any reason,” Lukasz Pytko said Saturday in comments carried by Polish media outlets, according to the AP.

The website for Waters’ “This Is Not a Drill” concert tour did not list the Krakow concerts previously scheduled for April 21-22. The tour has two shows in Copehagen, Denmark (April 17-18) and resumes April 23 in Budapest, Hungary.

Waters, 79, wrote an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska earlier this month, blaming “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war,” the AP reported.

He also criticized Western allies in general and the U.S. in particular for supplying Ukraine with weapons, and has called out NATO, accusing it of provoking Russia.

Krakow city officials were expected to vote next week on a proposal to name Waters as persona non grata, expressing “indignation” over the musician’s stance, the AP reported.

In April, Pink Floyd released new music for the first time in 28 years.

Proceeds from the English rock band’s first single since 1994, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” went to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund, Rolling Stone reported.

Waters, who left the band during the 1980s, was not involved in the project, according to the AP.

In 2019, Waters criticized a Live Aid-style concert to raise funds for humanitarian aid for Venezuela, claiming the event was an event backed by the U.S. to tarnish the reputation of the socialist government in South America, The Guardian reported.

The year before during a concert in Brazil, Waters spoke out against right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro, the nation’s current president, the news organization reported.

#Ukraine#Concert#Tauron Arena#The Associated Press#Polish#Western#Nato
