This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan State at Maryland opening point spread released
On Saturday, Michigan State had a golden opportunity to bounce back from a tough loss at Washington as they hosted Minnesota in East Lansing. Unfortunately, things did not go at all as planned for the Spartans as they were absolutely annihilated by the Golden Gophers. Up next for Michigan State...
Big Ten football Misery Index: Michigan State, Michigan pay tribute to past coaches
As the calendar slowly turns from September to October, and Big Ten football schedules slide from nonconference walkthroughs — sorry, Nebraska — to Midwest slugfests, there’s a familiar feeling in the air. Perhaps you’ve felt it this week …. Nostalgia. Programs all over the conference are...
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Maryland Game Time Announced
Sometimes when a game time is announced it’s just a blah thing. It doesn’t matter to most of us because we were going to watch the game either way. No matter what time kickoff is, we will be there. This one however is personal to me. My old college roommate will be coming into town and he and I are going to the game. This will be the first time we’ve gone to a Purdue football game together since 2010. I’m really looking forward to it. Unfortunately, it’s also the day that a group of friends from law school are planning to get together. So as long as the Purdue vs. Maryland game wasn’t at noon I could do both. Well, guess what time kickoff for Purdue vs. Maryland was just announced as?
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Mel Tucker Today
Michigan State has a lot of work to do in the second half against Minnesota. Mel Tucker's squad currently trails 17-0 at halftime. The Spartans have struggled to move the chains this afternoon. Payton Thorne has completed 6-of-10 pass attempts for 30 yards with an interception. Running back Jalen Berger, meanwhile, has just 13 rushing yards on four carries.
uofmhealth.org
How to become a standardized patient
It isn’t uncommon to envision actual hospital rounds when you think of how medical students interface with patients during their training. But another mode of experiential education often slides under the radar. Standardized patients, or SPs, are paid employees who are trained to accurately portray specific patient roles, assess...
Flowers blows out Bowie 54-7
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — After trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, the Flowers Jaguars scored 54 unanswered points to get a statement victory over the Bowie Bulldogs. The Jags remain unbeaten, while Bowie suffers their first loss on the season.
Hilltop
The Howard University Skate Club: A Celebration of Freedom and Authenticity
Nested in the corner of the Banneker Recreational Park lies a skate park, dressed in graffiti. The park can be heard before it’s seen with skateboards banging against the concrete to the tunes of R&B and Hip-hop. If it’s quiet, it’s likely a weekday afternoon and the Howard University students that fill the park are busy at school. A growing community of Howard students meet at the park every Friday to skate, sit, talk and debrief after a long week.
fox5dc.com
Son of slain beloved boxing trainer plans to honor dad on fight night
WASHINGTON - D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will still fight this weekend, even after his trainer and father Arthur "Buddy" Harrison was shot and killed outside his Southeast D.C. home this past Saturday. Buddy Harrison’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many of those mourning him consider him an icon. Promoters...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Huracan | Spotted in Poolesville, Maryland
Not sure who would park their Huracan on a farm next to a Camry and a Grand Cherokee but there you go. Spotted at Butler’s Orchard. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
Tour spacious ranch-style home featuring heated swim spa near Ann Arbor
LODI TWP – Tucked into a quiet, picturesque neighborhood just a few minutes from Michigan Stadium, a modern, understated home hides open-concept luxury. 6530 Heron Court is a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath ranch style home that features nearly 4,000 feet of finished living space. Tucked into a gently-sloping hillside, the home’s recently-renovated deck overlooks a natural prairie and walking trails that give it an air of seclusion and privacy.
visitdetroit.com
12 Best Kosher Restaurants in Metro Detroit
Metro Detroit has a variety of Kosher offerings. You can expect everything from carry-out sandwiches to sit-down elegance. Chinese, sushi, steak, bagels, and more are in Metro Detroit’s certified-kosher restaurants. Here is a list of Detroit’s top 12 places for kosher eats. Jerusalem Pizza and Bagel. 26025 Greenfield...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club opens new Ypsilanti dispensary
ANN ARBOR – Michigan-based Bloom City Club is growing with the addition of a new Ypsilanti location. Having opened in mid-September, the new dispensary at 121 E. Michigan Ave. offers recreational cannabis products. “Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the...
dbusiness.com
Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Blood Test that Detects 50 Types of Cancer
Henry Ford Health, an academic medical center based in Detroit, will be the first health care provider in Michigan to offer Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test from GRAIL. Henry Ford is among an early group of health care providers in the U.S. to offer this MCED test.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
loyaltylobby.com
Compensation Clinic: Hyatt Place Detroit Auburn Hills – What A Terrible Hotel!
This week the Compensation Clinic case recapitulates a stay at the Hyatt Place Detroit, Auburn Hills, where one of our readers had a really bad stay. Remember that you can always email us, send a message via Facebook or use Twitter and include photos too. We’ll try to cover a Compensation Clinic case here regularly.
Eater
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
lafamilytravel.com
Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
