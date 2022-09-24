Vanderbilt football score vs. Alabama: Live updates from SEC Week 4

Vanderbilt football faces a tall task in Tuscaloosa. Underdogs by over 40 points, the Commodores haven't even had a score against Alabama in 15 years. The last two meetings between these two were shutouts.

Armed with a new starter at quarterback in freshman AJ Swann, Vanderbilt (3-1) hopes to at least put a scare into the Crimson Tide (3-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is led by quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman winner, and linebacker Will Anderson, one of the top defenders in the country.

Vanderbilt football vs. Alabama: Game time, TV info

The game will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

