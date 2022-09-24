ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt football score vs. Alabama: Live updates from SEC Week 4

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
Vanderbilt football faces a tall task in Tuscaloosa. Underdogs by over 40 points, the Commodores haven't even had a score against Alabama in 15 years. The last two meetings between these two were shutouts.

Armed with a new starter at quarterback in freshman AJ Swann, Vanderbilt (3-1) hopes to at least put a scare into the Crimson Tide (3-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is led by quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman winner, and linebacker Will Anderson, one of the top defenders in the country.

Vanderbilt football vs. Alabama: Game time, TV info

The game will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

CONFERENCE CHANCESCan Vanderbilt football win an SEC game in 2022?

2023 SCHEDULESee the full list of opponents, dates

MAILBAGHow does AJ Swann stack up to other great freshmen QBs?

Vanderbilt football vs. Alabama: Live score updates

95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Stays Put in Newest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains No. 2 in the AP Poll for the third consecutive week. The Tide dominated in its conference opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday night, 55-3, but it was not enough to jump top-ranked Georgia. Alabama has 1,487 points and four first-place votes, while Georgia holds a...
247Sports

Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea, Commodores 'frustrated' after blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama

No. 2 Alabama humbled Vanderbilt on Saturday night in a 55-3 beatdown, as the Commodores were overmatched in every aspect of the game for just about the entire game. This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide have thumped the black and gold — and it certainly won't be the last — but the 'Dores will not have a good taste in their mouths heading into the bye week ahead of their next game against Ole Miss on Oct. 8.
atozsports.com

Watch: Tennessee Vols player makes the play of the year

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Ramel Keyton received the start on Saturday against the Florida Gators in place of the injured Cedric Tillman. And Keyton proceeded to make the play of the year. Check out this catch that Keyton made to move the chains for the Vols on a key drive...
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Bryce Young
FanSided

Ex-Texas football HC Charlie Strong embarrassed in first half by MTSU

One of the more surprising results from the first half of any college football game in Week 4 involved former Texas football head coach Charlie Strong (now the co-defensive coordinator in Coral Gables) and the No. 25 ranked Miami Hurricanes. Strong’s defensive unit, along with fellow co-defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, wasn’t supposed to be put to the test this weekend against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at home on Sep. 24.
MURFREESBORO, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fight breaks out in stands of Middle Tennessee State-Miami game

Miami fans frustrated by the way the Hurricanes played on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State allowed it to affect their emotions in the stands. At least 3 fans were seen fighting and wrestling with each other including a double headlock and a haymaker during the brawl. The Hurricanes were stopped...
MURFREESBORO, TN
