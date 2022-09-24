Fridge freezers are remarkably varied, considering the fact they all have the same job to do.When buying one of these appliances, your first task is to decide whether you want a freestanding model or an integrated option that you can build into a kitchen unit.Another key point of difference is the ratio of fridge space to freezer space in the appliance. You should consider how much food your household freezes, then pick an option to suit. And more broadly, be sure to buy a fridge freezer with sufficient capacity overall.Beyond type and storage space, the differences between fridge freezers become...

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO