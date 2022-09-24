ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquee Performance for Nebraska Recruit on Friday Night

By Evan Bredeson
One of the top prospects in the Nebraska recruiting class of 2023 had a dominant high school football performance on Friday night. Wide Receiver Omarion Miller of North Caddo High out of Vivian, Louisiana, put up a performance that ended with seven catches, 243 yards, and three touchdowns. He also added a 99 kickoff return for a touchdown. Miller is currently one of Nebraska’s only four-star prospects in the class of 2023. He initially committed to Nebraska on July 5th and recently reaffirmed his commitment in a tweet sent on September 14th. Miller picked a great night for a marquee performance as Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph was in attendance for the big game on Friday night.

Nebraska reveals updated depth chart following bye in Week 4

The season may be young, but it's already been a rough one for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers got a small break in Week 4 with a bye, but enter next weekend's game against Indiana in a downward spiral. The Huskers' lone win is over FCS program North Dakota, having dropped games to Northwestern, Georgia Southern, and Oklahoma.
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?

There's arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There'll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
Three takeaways from Nebraska's five-set shootout win over No. 7 Ohio State

"801 is a lot better than 800, though, I'll tell you that," Nebraska coach John Cook said. Just one night after Cook secured his 800th career win —the total split between his time at Wisconsin and now Nebraska — the Huskers hosted their second Big Ten opponent of the season. This time, No. 7 Ohio State. The top-10 showdown between two of the best in the nation's deepest conference did not fail to live up to expectations.
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
Sobriety Checkpoint Makes Eight Arrests

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff's Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night to early. Sunday morning arresting eight individuals for either driving under the influence or on warrants. Bossier Sheriff deputies with assistance from troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop -G, officers. with the Haughton Police Department, and the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

