Tyson Fury set for surprising new career before historic fight against Anthony Joshua

By Richard Moriarty
 3 days ago
WORLD heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury is thirsting for a new challenge — to take over a pub.

Fury, 34, is said to have made an offer on one after two undercover visits.

World heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury is thirsting for a new challenge — to take over a pub Credit: Rex
He charmed ex-miner Barry Brown, 65, who has put The Brick and Tile up for sale for around £300,000.

He said: “Tyson’s brother-in-law is local and he was the one who told me he was interested and he brought him in.

“When he’s visited, it’s always been when the pub is closed because he is a man who likes a bit of peace and quiet.”

Fury came down to see the boozer in Retford, Notts, from his home in Morecambe.

He announced his retirement from boxing after beating Dillian Whyte in April.

But the 6ft 7in Gipsy King could fight Anthony Joshua this December.

Barry said: “Fury is a great character and it has been nice meeting him.

“It’s amazing how tall he is though, he really has to duck down when he comes into the pub.

"He told me he’s not looking to change much about the place.

"I’ve built it up myself because we did a full refurbishment when I took it on and we’ve now got a lovely lounge on one side of the bar and a sports bar on the other.”

Local Portia Crossley said: “That is very exciting. I think we’ll go in out of curiosity.”

