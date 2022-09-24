ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Block Party participants go "Over the Edge' for fundraiser

By NCPA Staff
 2 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC hosted a Community Block Party on Friday night in downtown Williamsport, with great food, live music, and fun activities.

The event, which took over a section of W. Fourth Street from 5-9 p.m., highlighted this year's "Over the Edge" fundraiser, which saw participants rappel from the Hepburn High Rise.

The fundraiser is organized in partnership between River Valley Regional YMCA, YWCA Northcentral PA and the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF).

This is the fifth year for the event.

