Veterans receive flu shot and COVID-19 bivalent booster at Oakland clinic

PITTSBURGH — Public health officials are strongly recommending getting both the flu shot and the new COVID-19 bivalent booster at once.

At the VA Hospital in Oakland, veterans are doing just that.

“All you can do is protect yourself the best you can,” said Bill Haas from Swissvale.

Haas was an army veteran who visited the walk-in clinic for former military members. He got the new COVID-19 bivalent booster which contains the original strain and the omicron variant.

Haas had his reasons for betting both shots at the same time.

“Saves me a trip. Why run back-and-forth, back-and-forth when everything’s right here anyway and be done with it,” said Haas.

Doctors say the shots could have side effects, such as tenderness at the injection site, headaches and fatigue. A small number of people may develop a fever.

If you have concerns about getting both vaccines at the same time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you should speak with a health care provider.

