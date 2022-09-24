Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Dogfighting match busted in Columbia area, hundreds of dogs rescued in statewide operation
COLUMBIA — A dogfighting ring in Richland County was broken up and hundreds of dogs across the state were rescued in what the U.S. Attorney’s Office calls the “biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.”. Some dogs were found on chains with severe scarring,...
The Post and Courier
Former Clarendon County schools join Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Park
SUMMERTON — Two South Carolina schools joined the historical sites recognized under the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act, signed into federal law in May. Summerton High School and Scott's Branch High School were segregated, the former built in 1936 for White students...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston police investigate overnight fatal shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place the night of Sept. 27 outside an apartment complex in the Ladson area. Officers responded at roughly 11:30 p.m. to the Cypress River Apartments at 9325 Bluehouse Road to reports of gunfire, according to an incident report.
The Post and Courier
2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program
Two former co-workers who bilked a COVID-19 emergency loan program out of nearly $232,000 avoided prison time last week after expressing deep remorse and shame for what they described as a "stupid decision" and "despicable acts." A "tragic lapse of judgment" also comes to mind. Adam Cessna and Suzanne Weintraub,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Hurricane watch issued for Lowcountry as Ian's path shifts toward the Atlantic
A hurricane watch was issued for the Lowcountry the morning of Sept. 28 as Ian, now a powerful Category 4 hurricane, neared landfall on Florida's western coast on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. Ian rapidly intensified overnight to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm after passing over Cuba and...
The Post and Courier
As teachers across SC quit their jobs, a rural school district has found a solution
At a time when South Carolina’s teachers are leaving the field, one rural school district has found a solution to the retention crisis. Williamsburg County School District in the northeastern Pee Dee region has improved its retention rates by adopting a “grow your own” approach to teacher recruitment. Locals say they are from Williamsburg County unless they live in Kingstree, the region’s largest city, or Nesmith, an unincorporated region in the area. The place is filled with large stretches of low farmland and wide skies. Fields are broken up by the occasional house or barn.
The Post and Courier
Brinson: North Charleston's mayoral race getting interesting
It was a quick and eloquent good-bye, a public resignation anticipated by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and his City Council colleagues: City Attorney Brady Hair was ending his 32 years of front-line service. In his emotional five-minute farewell, he declared that "public service is the best job you can have" and thanked us for "allowing me to serve the city I have loved for so long.”
The Post and Courier
Large North Charleston apartment complex would require wetlands to be filled
NORTH CHARLESTON — Another large apartment development is in the works for the state's third-largest city, where the developer is proposing to fill in some wetlands. Monday Properties of New York and the Washington, D.C., area, wants to build 350 multifamily units in a U-shaped structure at 3500 Ashley Phosphate Road next to Plantation Road, according to plans presented to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Unrelated shootings left 1 man dead, 1 woman injured on North Charleston street
NORTH CHARLESTON — Police responded Sept. 23 to two unrelated shootings that left one man dead and a woman injured in the span of an hour on the same street. Just after 4:30 p.m., officers arrived to South Kenwood Drive, where a 29-year-old woman had been shot in the leg. Police believe the woman's boyfriend shot her, and ran to another apartment, according to an incident report.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: As Ian approaches SC, remember hurricanes' predictable unpredictability
Fortunately, it doesn't look like Hurricane Ian, which is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico toward the west coast of Florida, will bring much damage to South Carolina other than some heavy rainfall and gusty winds later this week. But during hurricane season, it's important to remember that initial forecasts don't always match the storm's actual path.
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian expected to head to SC. Here's where to get sandbags to protect your property.
Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
The Post and Courier
Heavy rain and gusty winds likely in Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian aims for Florida
Ian was expected to become a major hurricane by the morning of Sept. 27 as it made landfall near Cuba on its path toward Florida's western coast. Ian rapidly transformed Sept. 26, going from a tropical storm all the way to a Category 2 hurricane. Forecasters predicted it would continue intensifying over the next 24 hours, striking western Cuba with wind speeds over 110 mph.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Man shot inside Summerville barber shop dies
SUMMERVILLE — A man has died after he was shot inside a Summerville barber shop on Saturday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Summerville police responded to Creative Cuttin Styles, 319 N. Cedar St. Upon entering the side door of the shop, an officer spotted "a trail of blood" leading to a man who had been shot, according to an incident report.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. committee approves resurfacing of southern Garden City streets
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Transportation Committee moved Sept. 26 to resurface several streets in southern Garden City, which were described by committee vice chairman Jimmy Greene as suffering from "years of neglect." The request from Georgetown County public services director Ray Funnye is part of $3.8 million in...
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry under tropical storm and storm surge watches as Ian's path shifts eastward
The Lowcountry is under tropical storm and storm surge watches as Hurricane Ian's projected path has shifted eastward, bringing with it the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding throughout South Carolina later this week. An updated forecast the evening of Sept. 27 marked a "significant shift eastward," according...
The Post and Courier
Environmental concerns have Charleston port leaders going electric
The State Ports Authority is increasing its investments in equipment powered by electricity, both for environmental reasons and to meet growing requests from customers that the owner and operator of the Port of Charleston reduce its carbon footprint. "We have been approached very often now by our customers about ESG,"...
The Post and Courier
Concerns over graves at site of former church in Goose Creek
Goose Creek looks much different than it does today. For instance, what was a rural area where the modest St. Paul A.M.E church once stood is now surrounded by residential neighborhoods. The church was torn down in the 1980s to make way for new projects. But some of its past is still there and there are fresh concerns about preserving it.
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach man dies after Socastee-area shooting
SOCASTEE — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a car wash near Socastee. Horry County Police responded at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 22 to a report of shots fired near the Bay Road Car Wash located near Socastee. Witnesses told police that they saw two sedans sitting...
The Post and Courier
Coroner IDs woman, 65, dead in apparent homicide after Moncks Corner apartment fire
MONCKS CORNER — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 65-year-old woman found dead in an apparent homicide last week after a fire at her apartment. Susie Kochever's body was found Sept. 22 in a residence off Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, he added.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Limit population for humans to survive
What can I do? That’s a question we all ask. We feel our world is in trouble. We fear a nuclear war. A few years ago, I saw a panel of Nobel Prize winners. They were asked whether this world can be saved and if so, how. Most said...
Comments / 0