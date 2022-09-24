At a time when South Carolina’s teachers are leaving the field, one rural school district has found a solution to the retention crisis. Williamsburg County School District in the northeastern Pee Dee region has improved its retention rates by adopting a “grow your own” approach to teacher recruitment. Locals say they are from Williamsburg County unless they live in Kingstree, the region’s largest city, or Nesmith, an unincorporated region in the area. The place is filled with large stretches of low farmland and wide skies. Fields are broken up by the occasional house or barn.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO