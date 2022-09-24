ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston police investigate overnight fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place the night of Sept. 27 outside an apartment complex in the Ladson area. Officers responded at roughly 11:30 p.m. to the Cypress River Apartments at 9325 Bluehouse Road to reports of gunfire, according to an incident report.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program

Two former co-workers who bilked a COVID-19 emergency loan program out of nearly $232,000 avoided prison time last week after expressing deep remorse and shame for what they described as a "stupid decision" and "despicable acts." A "tragic lapse of judgment" also comes to mind. Adam Cessna and Suzanne Weintraub,...
CHARLESTON, SC
As teachers across SC quit their jobs, a rural school district has found a solution

At a time when South Carolina’s teachers are leaving the field, one rural school district has found a solution to the retention crisis. Williamsburg County School District in the northeastern Pee Dee region has improved its retention rates by adopting a “grow your own” approach to teacher recruitment. Locals say they are from Williamsburg County unless they live in Kingstree, the region’s largest city, or Nesmith, an unincorporated region in the area. The place is filled with large stretches of low farmland and wide skies. Fields are broken up by the occasional house or barn.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Brinson: North Charleston's mayoral race getting interesting

It was a quick and eloquent good-bye, a public resignation anticipated by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and his City Council colleagues: City Attorney Brady Hair was ending his 32 years of front-line service. In his emotional five-minute farewell, he declared that "public service is the best job you can have" and thanked us for "allowing me to serve the city I have loved for so long.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Large North Charleston apartment complex would require wetlands to be filled

NORTH CHARLESTON — Another large apartment development is in the works for the state's third-largest city, where the developer is proposing to fill in some wetlands. Monday Properties of New York and the Washington, D.C., area, wants to build 350 multifamily units in a U-shaped structure at 3500 Ashley Phosphate Road next to Plantation Road, according to plans presented to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Unrelated shootings left 1 man dead, 1 woman injured on North Charleston street

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police responded Sept. 23 to two unrelated shootings that left one man dead and a woman injured in the span of an hour on the same street. Just after 4:30 p.m., officers arrived to South Kenwood Drive, where a 29-year-old woman had been shot in the leg. Police believe the woman's boyfriend shot her, and ran to another apartment, according to an incident report.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Editorial: As Ian approaches SC, remember hurricanes' predictable unpredictability

Fortunately, it doesn't look like Hurricane Ian, which is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico toward the west coast of Florida, will bring much damage to South Carolina other than some heavy rainfall and gusty winds later this week. But during hurricane season, it's important to remember that initial forecasts don't always match the storm's actual path.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Heavy rain and gusty winds likely in Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian aims for Florida

Ian was expected to become a major hurricane by the morning of Sept. 27 as it made landfall near Cuba on its path toward Florida's western coast. Ian rapidly transformed Sept. 26, going from a tropical storm all the way to a Category 2 hurricane. Forecasters predicted it would continue intensifying over the next 24 hours, striking western Cuba with wind speeds over 110 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
Man shot inside Summerville barber shop dies

SUMMERVILLE — A man has died after he was shot inside a Summerville barber shop on Saturday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Summerville police responded to Creative Cuttin Styles, 319 N. Cedar St. Upon entering the side door of the shop, an officer spotted "a trail of blood" leading to a man who had been shot, according to an incident report.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Environmental concerns have Charleston port leaders going electric

The State Ports Authority is increasing its investments in equipment powered by electricity, both for environmental reasons and to meet growing requests from customers that the owner and operator of the Port of Charleston reduce its carbon footprint. "We have been approached very often now by our customers about ESG,"...
CHARLESTON, SC
Concerns over graves at site of former church in Goose Creek

Goose Creek looks much different than it does today. For instance, what was a rural area where the modest St. Paul A.M.E church once stood is now surrounded by residential neighborhoods. The church was torn down in the 1980s to make way for new projects. But some of its past is still there and there are fresh concerns about preserving it.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Myrtle Beach man dies after Socastee-area shooting

SOCASTEE — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a car wash near Socastee. Horry County Police responded at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 22 to a report of shots fired near the Bay Road Car Wash located near Socastee. Witnesses told police that they saw two sedans sitting...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Letters: Limit population for humans to survive

What can I do? That’s a question we all ask. We feel our world is in trouble. We fear a nuclear war. A few years ago, I saw a panel of Nobel Prize winners. They were asked whether this world can be saved and if so, how. Most said...
