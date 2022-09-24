Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
ohmymag.co.uk
Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Allure
Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
In Style
Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
Fall has officially arrived! With the change of seasons comes a whole new vibe and energy. This autumn will have its issues due to all the planetary retrogrades (Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), two eclipses, and tons of fraught astrological aspects in between. The sweet spot is October 22, when the Venus Star Point (the connection between the Sun and Venus) brings us lots of TLC and hope for the future. Don’t fret! Live, love, and be in the moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
cntraveler.com
Your October Horoscope 2022: The Best—and Worst—Times to Travel This Month, According to Your Sign
Fall is officially here along with cooler weather, and your October horoscope 2022 likewise presents us with a relatively chill astro-weather for the first half of the month, making it a great time for socializing, travel, and busy schedules—before stakes get higher later on. Mercury stations direct on October...
SFGate
Horoscope for Tuesday, 9/27/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Your best efforts won't prevent a situation from falling flat on its face, but think fast and you can help it back on its feet again. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Claiming that you're being impartial isn't convincing anybody. Owe up to your side of the matter and others will owe up to theirs.
Aries—Your September Horoscope Says Your Relationships Are About To Be Taken For A Spin
Know what you deserve, because your Aries horoscope for September 2022 says your relationships are being taken for a spin. It all begins on September 2, when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries and paves the way for a major revelation regarding your feelings for someone. Stay tuned, because whatever the situation may be, some fascinating developments are on the way. However, let’s not forget that Mercury will also station retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on September 9, which means that relationship drama may be inevitable at this point. This retrograde could lead to misunderstandings between you and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
What September’s new moon in Libra means for you, astrologically
On Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:54 p.m. ET the new moon in the air sign Libra commences. New moons represent the beginning of the lunar cycle. Within astrology, the new moon is considered a time to set goals. How come? Well, during a new moon, the sun and moon are...
ohmymag.co.uk
Virgo season: These 3 zodiac signs will have the worst time
Now that Virgo season is well underway, you’ll probably want to know if the planetary transits over the next few weeks will treat you kindly or send you in a tailspin. The good news is that these transits—apart from the dreaded Mercury retrograde on September 9th—aren’t too intense. That said, these three zodiac signs may have a more challenging time than the rest:
Refinery29
Are You Ready To Manifest? The New Moon In Libra Is Here
Love is in the air — and so is the new moon in Libra. On September 25, the first lunation of fall will bestow its gifts upon us, bringing in a major amount of romantic, transformative, and fortune-filled energy. This particular new moon is all about transitions, mainly because...
Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure
Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
MindBodyGreen
Are Libra & Scorpio Actually Compatible? Astrology Experts Weigh In
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Each of the 12 astrological signs are unique and nuanced, and that means some signs get along better than others. In the case of Libra and Scorpio, here's how these two signs match up, how they don't, and whether they can make it work in a relationship, according to astrologers.
New York Post
September 2022 new moon: Will your zodiac sign find the perfect partner?
A new moon in Libra will soon appear, giving us the opportunity to improve our relationships or find significant new ones. The new moon appears on September 25, 2022 and will bring vivid focus to how we are mirroring others and connecting to them in business, love or collaboration. Commitments,...
Elite Daily
This Month’s New Moon In Libra Is Bringing Balance To Your Life
I don’t know about you, but I can sense some major changes coming. With Libra season in full swing, not only is love in the crisp, fall air, but the need to restore justice and harmony is a top priority, which means pretty big shifts are on the horizon for every zodiac sign. Libra season is all about realigning the parts of your life that have been off-center, and the upcoming new moon is granting you the perfect opportunity to turn over a new leaf. As the September 2022 new moon in Libra prepares to take center stage, it will reinstate balance in the life of every zodiac sign where things have potentially felt one-sided or out of order. (Mercury retrograde, I blame you.)
Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places
Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, September 2022
The sun in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules success and recognition, making it an exciting time of year to stand in the spotlight, make big career moves, and think about the legacy you want to leave behind. You might be building a new reputation for yourself at this moment.
MindBodyGreen
Meet The 12 Zodiac Star Signs: Their Strengths, Weaknesses & More
If you're dipping your toes into astrology, you might know a little bit about each of the 12 zodiac signs but want to learn more. Well, we've got you covered—here are the fundamentals of the 12 signs, from Aries to Pisces, according to astrologers. Before we dive into each...
ohmymag.co.uk
The most impatient zodiac signs
Patience is a virtue, but that’s not for everyone. For some people, everything takes a sense of urgency and they want things to be done as soon as they think about it. Life already has a lot of things that we need to wait for and these zodiac signs just cannot handle it. This often gets them into trouble or causes them stress or anger, but it isn’t something that is in their control.
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0