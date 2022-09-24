ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly

California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Laws Struggle to Handle Post-Work Marijuana Use

We've come a long way from "Reefer Madness." The 1936 propaganda flick about the alleged dangers of marijuana tells the strange story of some hapless young people who get sucked into a maelstrom of murder, suicide and extreme kookiness as they succumb to their desperate need for weed. The film,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Reg. Update: Marijuana Legalization In Oklahoma & News From Arkansas, Wisconsin And Oregon

Arkansas Poll Shows Growing Majority Support For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative As Top Republicans Urge ‘No’ Vote. Despite Arkansas’s governor and conservative officials' attempt to convince voters to say 'NO' to the cannabis legalization initiative that will appear on the November ballot, a new survey found that "59 percent of likely voters in Arkansas are in favor of the ballot measure, with just 29 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided."
ARKANSAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Surprise Medical Bill Rule Lawsuit Heading Toward Texas Court

Medical providers are putting all their eggs in one basket by moving to support a federal lawsuit filed in Texas against the Biden administration’s No Surprises Act rule on settling payment disputes. The Texas Medical Association, one doctor, and a hospital sued the US Department of Health and Human...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Psychedelic Decriminalization Vs Legalization: What's The Difference?

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. Psychedelic decriminalization has long been the goal of many activists, but it is a long way from true legalization. What's the difference?. As our society moves deeper into the Psychedelic Renaissance, and civilians push governments to once...
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

U.S. State Legislative Races Carry High Stakes For Abortion Access

Maine state Representative Reagan LaRochelle didn't spend much time discussing abortion with voters when she ran for office last year. But she said the conversation has changed after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated a nationwide right to abortion. In November's midterm elections, legislative races across half a dozen states -...
MAINE STATE
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Hospitals’ Pursuit of Profits; Opioid Crisis Funding; Arizona Abortion Ban

Nonprofit hospitals pursue profits from low-income patients; the Biden administration announced that $1.5 billion would be set aside to battle opioid overdoses and support recovery; an Arizona judge ruled that a state law that criminalizes nearly all abortions could take effect immediately. Series Describes Nonprofit Hospitals’ Pursuit of Profits Through...
ARIZONA STATE

