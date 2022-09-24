Read full article on original website
Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly
California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
Laws Struggle to Handle Post-Work Marijuana Use
We've come a long way from "Reefer Madness." The 1936 propaganda flick about the alleged dangers of marijuana tells the strange story of some hapless young people who get sucked into a maelstrom of murder, suicide and extreme kookiness as they succumb to their desperate need for weed. The film,...
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Cannabis Reg. Update: Marijuana Legalization In Oklahoma & News From Arkansas, Wisconsin And Oregon
Arkansas Poll Shows Growing Majority Support For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative As Top Republicans Urge ‘No’ Vote. Despite Arkansas’s governor and conservative officials' attempt to convince voters to say 'NO' to the cannabis legalization initiative that will appear on the November ballot, a new survey found that "59 percent of likely voters in Arkansas are in favor of the ballot measure, with just 29 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided."
Arkansans To Vote On Legalizing Cannabis This Fall As Supreme Court Clears Final Legal Hurdle
The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday that voters can decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis after all, overturning a decision by the Board of Election Commissioners that had banned a proposed amendment from reaching the November ballot, reported the Associated Press. "We give the ballot title a liberal construction and...
Surprise Medical Bill Rule Lawsuit Heading Toward Texas Court
Medical providers are putting all their eggs in one basket by moving to support a federal lawsuit filed in Texas against the Biden administration’s No Surprises Act rule on settling payment disputes. The Texas Medical Association, one doctor, and a hospital sued the US Department of Health and Human...
Montana says it will comply with court order requiring it to use less strict process for modifying birth certificates
Montana will comply with a court order requiring it to enforce a process that makes it easier for residents to change the sex designations on their birth certificates, the state's health department said Monday, abandoning a recent effort to impose stricter rules in the record-changing process.
An Arizona judge rules that the state can enforce a near-total abortion ban
The judge lifted a decades-old injunction that has long blocked enforcement of the law on the books since before Arizona became a state that bans nearly all abortions.
One of the last women to get a legal abortion in Arizona tells her story
A young mother talks to CNN about her decision to get an abortion and her anger at politicians getting involved. Days later, almost all abortions in Arizona were banned.
Psychedelic Decriminalization Vs Legalization: What's The Difference?
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. Psychedelic decriminalization has long been the goal of many activists, but it is a long way from true legalization. What's the difference?. As our society moves deeper into the Psychedelic Renaissance, and civilians push governments to once...
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
The lawsuit was filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation and is believed to be the first targeting Biden's plan. It was filed in federal court in Indiana.
U.S. State Legislative Races Carry High Stakes For Abortion Access
Maine state Representative Reagan LaRochelle didn't spend much time discussing abortion with voters when she ran for office last year. But she said the conversation has changed after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated a nationwide right to abortion. In November's midterm elections, legislative races across half a dozen states -...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban during Planned Parenthood challenge
Sept 22 (Reuters) - An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state from enforcing its new law banning most abortions while Planned Parenthood and other healthcare providers challenge it in court.
What We’re Reading: Hospitals’ Pursuit of Profits; Opioid Crisis Funding; Arizona Abortion Ban
Nonprofit hospitals pursue profits from low-income patients; the Biden administration announced that $1.5 billion would be set aside to battle opioid overdoses and support recovery; an Arizona judge ruled that a state law that criminalizes nearly all abortions could take effect immediately. Series Describes Nonprofit Hospitals’ Pursuit of Profits Through...
Half of homebuyers want to live in a place where abortion is legal: survey
Half of homebuyers and sellers in the U.S. want to live in a place where abortion is legal following the Supreme Court’s decision in June, giving the power to ban the procedure to the states. A new survey conducted by the real estate firm Redfin found that 52 percent...
