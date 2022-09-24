ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman charged with cashing forged check at Amscot

A Leesburg woman who’s already been arrested three times this year is back behind bars after she reportedly cashed a forged check at Amscot. Sheri Fay Watson, 40, of 643 W. Oak Terrace Apt. 4, was charged last week with uttering a forged check, petit theft of less than $750, and criminal use of personal ID information. Watson’s prior arrests include one in May at Walmart, where she was charged with retail theft and possession of methamphetamine. She also was arrested twice for domestic battery, once in February and the other time in June, according to Lake County Jail records.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Two teens arrested after Ocala police find loaded firearms, drugs

Two teenagers were arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a rifle, handgun, and several drugs were found in their possession. On Friday, September 16, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Nissan Altima for a stop sign violation, according to a social media post from OPD. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Man arrested after found hiding in bedroom at Lakeside Landings

A man was arrested after he was found hiding in a bedroom at a home from which he has been barred at Lakeside Landings. Gregory Douglas Whitten, 35, was arrested Saturday by Wildwood police after he defied a court order by returning to his girlfriend’s home at the development in Oxford. He had been arrested in July in connection with a violent incident in which he allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend’s dog, Gizmo.
WILDWOOD, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car

A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management

A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
BUSHNELL, FL
WCJB

17-year-old killed in Marion County crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash, killing a teenager in Marion County on Sunday. FHP officials say a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were driving on Southeast 58th avenue Sunday evening. The teenage driver swerved across the road when a back tire blew out. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

One person killed in shooting, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened on Lake Margaret near Berrywood Drive around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The initial investigation found that the shooting resulted following a possible dispute between...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?

SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

5-year-old boy drowns in Ocala swimming pool, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy drowned in a community swimming pool Sunday at an Ocala apartment complex, according to police. Ocala police said the child was found unresponsive in a pool at the Grand Reserve Apartments, on SW 24th Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police began...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl

An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
INVERNESS, FL
WCJB

A child drowned in an apartment complex pool

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
OCALA, FL
WDBO

Central Florida man who tried to purchase child dies in jail

A Florida man who made headlines in August when he tried to purchase a child from a horrified mother has died in police custody. Port Orange resident Hellmuth Kolb, 85, died Thursday after suffering a “medical episode” at Volusia County Jail two days earlier, according to sheriff’s officials.
PORT ORANGE, FL

