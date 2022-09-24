Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Construction to begin Sept. 28 on 76th Avenue West paving project in Edmonds, Lynnwood
Road resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28 along 76th Avenue West in the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood. The 76th Avenue overlay project, which is a collaboration between the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood, will resurface 76th Avenue West from 196th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive. Work will continue through the end of November.
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird
Dot September 26, 2022 (1:43 pm) Wondering if it’s taking a break along its migration route? Hope he/she is ok. Mark September 26, 2022 (1:49 pm) When I was a kid, you never saw pelicans at Westport. Now there are thousands of them. anonyme September 26, 2022 (2:11 pm)
The Suburban Times
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
High fashion on display at Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store show
Edmonds residents have always known that some of the best thrift shopping around is at the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store. What better way to showcase the store’s offerings than at a Saturday fashion show, with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s senior lunch program for those who struggle with food insecurity.
KOMO News
Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns
SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
myedmondsnews.com
Poet’s Corner: Life and Death in the Back Yard, Glass Half Empty
Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group. and fixed his stare at me. through the sliding glass door. Hunger had nothing to do with it. We feed that cat when the neighbors leave town. It was pure sport. I opened the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Lions Club to host food drive at Walnut Street Coffee Oct. 1
The Edmonds Lions Club is sponsoring a food drive for the Edmonds Food Bank from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Walnut Street Coffee, 410 Walnut St., in downtown Edmonds. Donated items can include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated.
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant News: ‘Meat’ Baekjeong, now offering Korean barbecue at Alderwood Mall
The Alderwood Mall eating scene in Lynnwood is beginning to change as the neighborhood surrounding is shifting. Lots of new apartments surround the mall and all the new tenants are hungry for fun and tasty places to eat. An exciting new Korean barbecue place has taken over the space previously occupied by an Italian restaurant. California-based Baekjeong remodeled the space and has created a modern, bright and energetic dining room. The concept’s hallmark is authentic Korean food served in a setting reminiscent of the renowned, vibrant Korean Night Markets, with a bit of modern elegance.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si
The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
myedmondsnews.com
Supersized houses: Bigger Edmonds homes reflect a national trend
Bigger is better; that’s been an American mantra for a century. Atlantic Magazine writer, Joe Pinsker nailed it:. “America is a place defined by bigness. It is infamous, both within its borders and abroad, for the size of its cars, its portions, its defense budget—and its houses.”. —...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Kind of Play: Trick or treat event returns to Edmonds, plus library storytimes and Celebrate Schools 5K
We talk about social media algorithms a lot these days, mainly because my youngest asks to watch Instagram reels with my husband some nights in hopes to delay bedtime. Some nights they just have a bad algorithm and don’t get any good videos and some nights their video sesh is oohs and aahs, oh nos, and I gotta show this to Mom. At the end of this week, I was on a good life algorithm, a fake thing I made up, despite a general crankiness brought on by the onslaught of evening school events, school emails that require action and possibly my personality.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Petanque club donates $10,000 to Edmonds Food Bank
The Edmonds Petanque Club presented a $10,000 check to the Edmonds Food Bank Monday afternoon. The funds were raised during the 10th Edmonds Food Bank Petanque Tournament, held at Sierra Park Aug. 27. According to Food Bank Director Casey Davis, the Edmonds Food Bank serves 520 families from the greater...
2 aboard plane that crashed near Lyman found unharmed
CONCRETE, Wash. — Two men who were aboard a plane that crashed near Lyman, Wash. were found unharmed, and the wreckage was located Monday morning. The single-engine Cessna 172 airplane left Mears Field Airport in Concrete on Sunday at 2:12 p.m., according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office learned at 7:50 p.m. that the airplane did not show up at Kyles Airport in Snohomish as expected.
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: The Lynnwood Convention Center is hiring
Do you want to join a fun, hardworking team of event professionals in the heart of Lynnwood?. We are currently accepting applications for the following:. Event Operations Team (part time) Dishwasher. Bartender. Banquet Server. Cook. Custodian. Banquet Captain. You can either click here to apply directly, or come meet us...
Chronicle
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash
It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
46-Year-Old Shawn Oberbeck, 1 Other Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In SeaTac (SeaTac, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on the northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street on-ramp. Two vehicles collided and got engulfed in flames, stated the officials. Investigation revealed that a wrong-way driver...
myedmondsnews.com
Doing genealogy research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society can help
Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in- person as well as Zoom sessions are now being offered. There is a Monday morning workshop...
Comments / 0