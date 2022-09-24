ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Preseason Due to Injury

By Grant Afseth
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waW2m_0i905TY100

The San Antonio Spurs will be without Keldon Johnson for their 2022-23 NBA preseason schedule.

The San Antonio Spurs are set to begin training camp on Monday, but they will do so without Keldon Johnson being able to participate. The team announced that he will also be sidelined for training camp and preseason action.

Johnson is dealing with a sprained shoulder that he suffered during an open run at the Spurs' practice facility. He is expected to be available for the team's regular season opener on Oct. 19 when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Johnson is coming off a career-year with averages of 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He was among the NBA's most efficient high-volume spot-up threats in 2021-22. However, the next step will be to grow into more of a star role as a shot creator and playmaker on the wing.

There is plenty of intrigue surrounding what Johnson may accomplish in a potentially larger role in the Spurs' offense following the Dejounte Murray trade. Many consider him as being among the top potential breakout candidates in the NBA .

Johnson earned a four-year, $74 million contract extension from the Spurs in the offseason. He is a significant part of what they hope to accomplish as they rebuild through the NBA Draft.

The Spurs will play five preseason games before their 82-game regular season schedule begins. Here is their full schedule:

Sunday, Oct 2 - @ Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. C.T.

Thursday, Oct. 6 - vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. C.T.

Sunday, Oct. 9 - vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6 p.m. C.T.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 - @ Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. C.T.

Thursday, Oct. 13 - vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. C.T.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here .

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs .

