Elle
Everything We Know About Season 4 of 'Manifest'
Manifest is coming back for season 4 on Netflix. The sci-fi drama originally aired on NBC, and fans have been anticipating these finally 20 episodes from creator Jeff Rake. The show follows the passengers of Flight 828, a group of people who experienced a little more than turbulence when they took a commercial flight home to New York City. Upon their safe arrival, they were informed that their flight had been missing for five-and-a-half years and every one of them was presumed dead.
tvinsider.com
‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Debuts Sinister New Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
Following a campy teaser featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Netflix revealed a new official trailer for its upcoming limited series by Ryan Murphy, The Watcher. Announced alongside the footage at the streaming service’s virtual fan event TADUM was the key art and official release date of October 13. “After the Brannock...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
Back to the ranch. The Yellowstone universe keeps expanding, and the franchise's flagship series is no exception — Paramount renewed the show for a fifth season in February 2022. Starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, the drama series premiered on the Paramount Network in June 2018. The modern western has since become a […]
International Business Times
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
Popculture
Netflix's New Rom-Com Starring 'Game of Thrones' Alum Hits Top 10 in More Than 80 Countries
Tom Hopper, who had a four-episode arc in Game of Thrones Season 7, leads the new Netflix romantic comedy Love in the Villa. Although the movie has received less-than-stellar reviews from critics and audiences alike, enough Netflix subscribers tried it out to give the film a boost on the streamer's charts. Netflix claims the movie reached the Top 10 in 88 countries.
The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics
Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
The Documentary You Never Knew Oprah Winfrey Narrated
Out of everything she has done in her career, Oprah Winfrey will forever be synonymous with producing "The Oprah Winfrey Show." First airing in 1986, the talk show ran for 25 years (via Britannica) and changed the landscape of television forever, becoming the highest-rated show of its kind in the process (via Forbes).
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
Oprah Produces Documentary On The Most "Extraordinary" Person She's Ever Known
Oprah Winfrey is honoring a legend. Sidney, the documentary detailing the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, is officially on its way to our screens. And on Sept. 23, the producer posted a powerful teaser for the documentary to her Instagram page, giving us a glimpse into the world of the iconic actor and the impact he had on Hollywood and the Black community.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
Elle
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly ‘Have Been Out a Couple Times’ but Aren't Dating...Yet
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid may not be the only surprise A-list actor meets A-list model couple emerging this fall. Page Six reports that the rumors that Brad Pitt and the newly-single Emily Ratajkowski may be romantically involved aren't completely rooted in fantasy. They are not officially dating, but they have spent time together.
The Trailer For "The Last Of Us" Just Dropped, And I'm Already In A Puddle Of Tears
The series is set to premiere on HBO Max in 2023.
‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series
After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings. While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a...
Netflix's You Introduces its New Cast of Characters in Season 4 Teaser
Hello, You. The Netflix thriller will soon return for a two-part Season 4. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Part 1 of You's fourth installment will arrive on Netflix February 10, 2023, while Part 2 will drop a month later on March 10, 2023. Season 4 of You follows Joe...
Elle
27 Best Vampire Movies of All Time, Including Newer and Classic Films
Vampire movies aren't just for Halloween, although these undead creatures are the stars of many of the best Halloween movies of all time. Vampires work across all genres of film: modern romance movies, classic horror flicks, laugh-out-loud comedies — you name it. And let's not forget, there's also all the vampire hunter films out there, too.
Elle
Lupin Season 3: What We Know So Far
Lupin Official Trailer (Netflix) “I avenged my father. I had to protect my family. I wanted to stay in the shadows, but I stepped back into the light. Now, watch me disappear.”. This is how Omar Sy's Assane Diop introduces the next chapter of his story in a clip for...
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'
A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
Elle
Kim Kardashian Fans Are Creasing At This Video Of Her Walking Up Some Stairs
Forget Kendall Jenner cutting a cucumber, because The Kardashians fans have a new favourite video to laugh at: Kim Kardashian attempting to walk up some stairs. While it was sister Kendall who went viral thanks to a clip of her struggling to chop up vegetables, 41-year-old Kim has now taken centre stage. In a new video, filmed by one of her team at Milan Fashion Week, Kim is seen staggering up some steps in a bodycon dress and heels.
