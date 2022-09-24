ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Elle

Everything We Know About Season 4 of 'Manifest'

Manifest is coming back for season 4 on Netflix. The sci-fi drama originally aired on NBC, and fans have been anticipating these finally 20 episodes from creator Jeff Rake. The show follows the passengers of Flight 828, a group of people who experienced a little more than turbulence when they took a commercial flight home to New York City. Upon their safe arrival, they were informed that their flight had been missing for five-and-a-half years and every one of them was presumed dead.
Popculture

Netflix's New Rom-Com Starring 'Game of Thrones' Alum Hits Top 10 in More Than 80 Countries

Tom Hopper, who had a four-episode arc in Game of Thrones Season 7, leads the new Netflix romantic comedy Love in the Villa. Although the movie has received less-than-stellar reviews from critics and audiences alike, enough Netflix subscribers tried it out to give the film a boost on the streamer's charts. Netflix claims the movie reached the Top 10 in 88 countries.
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
The List

The Documentary You Never Knew Oprah Winfrey Narrated

Out of everything she has done in her career, Oprah Winfrey will forever be synonymous with producing "The Oprah Winfrey Show." First airing in 1986, the talk show ran for 25 years (via Britannica) and changed the landscape of television forever, becoming the highest-rated show of its kind in the process (via Forbes).
E! News

Oprah Produces Documentary On The Most "Extraordinary" Person She's Ever Known

Oprah Winfrey is honoring a legend. Sidney, the documentary detailing the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, is officially on its way to our screens. And on Sept. 23, the producer posted a powerful teaser for the documentary to her Instagram page, giving us a glimpse into the world of the iconic actor and the impact he had on Hollywood and the Black community.
digitalspy.com

Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel

As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
Rolling Stone

‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series

After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings. While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a...
Elle

27 Best Vampire Movies of All Time, Including Newer and Classic Films

Vampire movies aren't just for Halloween, although these undead creatures are the stars of many of the best Halloween movies of all time. Vampires work across all genres of film: modern romance movies, classic horror flicks, laugh-out-loud comedies — you name it. And let's not forget, there's also all the vampire hunter films out there, too.
Elle

Lupin Season 3: What We Know So Far

Lupin Official Trailer (Netflix) “I avenged my father. I had to protect my family. I wanted to stay in the shadows, but I stepped back into the light. Now, watch me disappear.”. This is how Omar Sy's Assane Diop introduces the next chapter of his story in a clip for...
Elle

Kim Kardashian Fans Are Creasing At This Video Of Her Walking Up Some Stairs

Forget Kendall Jenner cutting a cucumber, because The Kardashians fans have a new favourite video to laugh at: Kim Kardashian attempting to walk up some stairs. While it was sister Kendall who went viral thanks to a clip of her struggling to chop up vegetables, 41-year-old Kim has now taken centre stage. In a new video, filmed by one of her team at Milan Fashion Week, Kim is seen staggering up some steps in a bodycon dress and heels.
