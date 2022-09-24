Top stars, best performances in Oklahoma high school football for Week 4

By Ty Loftis

Photo of Tulsa Union's Grayson Tempest courtesy of David C. Fisher

Week 4 of high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of memorable performances worth revisiting.

Below is a list of some of the highlights from what we saw.

If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know.

Natalie Davis/Callie Ramsey, Wewoka

The duo saved Wewoka from a forfeit on Friday night, as the two seniors suited up with their male counterparts and made some great plays . Davis was the punter and kicker, also making a tackle.

River Faulkner, Heritage Hall

Faulkner passed for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns in Heritage Hall’s 56-14 win against Lone Grove.

David McComb, Edmond Memorial

McComb threw for 246 yards to help his team win the city championship on Friday night as the Bulldogs defeated Edmond Santa Fe, 28-7.

The sophomore also threw for three touchdowns in the win.

Grayson Tempest/DJ McKinney, Tulsa Union

In a 35-17 win against Owasso , both Tempest and McKinney had two touchdowns apiece.

McKinney rushed for 109 yards and Tempest had five catches for 91 yards.

Hudson Henslick, Collinsville

Henslick had eight catches on 128 yards receiving. He had a pair of touchdown catches to keep the Cardinals undefeated after a 42-14 win against Pryor.

Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee

The sophomore passed for 269 yards and accounted for all six touchdowns in Muskogee’s 48-26 win against Sand Springs.

Cameron John, Stillwater

The senior linebacker was active in Friday night’s 85-0 win against U.S. Grant.

He got in the backfield to force an intentional grounding, which resulted in a safety, a strip sack that resulted in a scoop and score and a pick-six. John did all of that in the first half.

Jaxon Woods, Hominy

In a convincing 34-0 win against Pawnee, the junior quarterback ran for 188 yards and four touchdowns. He also passed for 70 yards.

Kirk Francis, Metro Christian

Francis completed 21-of-26 passes and threw for 238 yards in a 50-14 win Friday night against Mount St. Mary. He threw five touchdown passes.

Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall

Lai did a little bit of everything for the Commandoes in a 21-14 win against Holland Hall.

He passed for a touchdown and ran for another. Defensively, he grabbed two interceptions.

Jalyn Stanford, Jenks

The Trojans' running back was part of a 235-yard rushing performance by the team in their 55-28 win against Enid. He also caught a TD pass and returned an interception 25 yards for another score.

Kale Charboneau, Wagoner

In a 66-0 win against Skiatook, Charboneau was 15-of-17 passing for 223 yards. That included a 59-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Rodriguez.

Tristen Russell, Mustang

Russell had a great night for Mustang, as they went on to beat Yukon , 52-13.

The quarterback completed 18-of-20 passes for 269 yards on the night. He tossed four touchdown passes as well.

Trey Bennett, Clinton

A fullback, Bennett rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries and had three TDs as the Red Tornadoes opened District 4A-1 play with a 29-0 win at Oklahoma City John Marshall.

Tyron Amacker, Lawton

Amacker caught seven passes for 192 yards, including touchdowns covering 34 and 75 yards, as the Wolverines held off Putnam City, 33-24.

Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley

Munson rushed for 120 yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Comets handed Tulsa Rogers its first defeat, 34-13.

LoLo Bell, Coweta

Bell had 146 yards rushing on 11 carries and had TD runs covering 58 and 42 yards as the Tigers stayed undefeated after a 63-0 win against Glenpool.

Josh Munoz, Tahlequah

Munoz picked up 106 yards on the ground on 16 carries with two TDs as the Tigers opened district play with a 27-6 win against Putnam City West.

John Washington, Lincoln Christian

Washington carried the ball 32 times for 208 yards and scored both his team's TDs as the Bulldogs edged Berryhill, 14-7.

Brock Boyles, Ada

The freshman quarterback threw for 238 yards and five TDs as the Cougars posted a 48-0 win at Sallisaw.

Braxton Etheridge, Claremore

Etheridge completed 12-of-15 passes for 196 yards and four TDs as the Zebras posted a 35-14 win Thursday at Tulsa Hale.

Karter Wilkinson, Northwest Classen

Wilkinson threw two TD passes, ran for a TD and returned an interception 70 yards for another TD in the Knights' 40-6 win Thursday against Capitol Hill.