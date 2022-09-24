Read full article on original website
Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup
Didier Deschamps has pleaded with PSG's Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup.
Harry Kane urges England fans to reserve judgement until World Cup
Harry Kane wants England fans to reserve judgement on their poor form until the 2022 World Cup.
Ronald Araujo set to miss World Cup with thigh injury
Barcelona have confirmed that Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on a thigh injury later this week, and he is set to miss this winter's World Cup.
Tim Howard calls out USMNT for lack of leadership ahead of 2022 World Cup tune-up against Saudi Arabia
Ahead of the United States men's national team's final tune-up match Tuesday against Saudi Arabia, former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard had a lot to say about Gregg Berhalter's unsettled goalkeeping situation heading into the 2022 World Cup. He also had advice for the current members of the team. "It's really...
Players who will miss the World Cup through injury
A list of players who will miss the 2022 World Cup with injury and whose tournaments are in jeopardy.
Nations League: How do competing teams qualify for EURO 2024?
How teams can qualify for EURO 2024 via the Nations League.
Gareth Southgate admits his job will be on the line at World Cup
Gareth Southgate knows his England job is not safe just because of his long contract.
Nations League: How does promotion and relegation work?
Everything you need to know about Nations League promotion and relegation.
Which clubs will rule the world this season?
Six clubs who could rule the footballing world during the 2022/23 season.
Jurgen Klinsmann & Danny Williams champion Bundesliga Common Ground project
Jurgen Klinsmann and Danny Williams have championed the Bundesliga's 'Common Grounds' project and the effect it could have on the opportunities for young people in soccer around the globe.
Japan Just Showed the World How to Knock USMNT out of the 2022 World Cup
Japan smacked the USMNT in one of the final 2022 World Cup tune-ups. The way they did it is concerning but there are some silver linings. The post Japan Just Showed the World How to Knock USMNT out of the 2022 World Cup appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denmark 2-0 France: Player ratings as Les Bleus' Nations League campaign ends in defeat
Report and player ratings as Denmark beat France in the Nations League.
Christian Pulisic & Ricardo Pepi confirmed as USMNT starters against Saudi Arabia
Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi will start for the United States Men's National Team in their friendly against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Gregg Berhalter has confirmed.
Harry Kane says England should be proud of Germany draw
England ended their Nations League campaign with a draw.
Gareth Southgate must let England's shackles off at the World Cup
Gareth Southgate must free England from their fear of losing in time for the World Cup.
Gareth Taylor insists Man City's tough WSL start has still offered 'something to build on'
Gareth Taylor has insisted Manchester City's performances have provided 'something to build on' despite suffering a pair of defeats in their opening two fixtures of the 2022/23 WSL campaign.
Jorghino insists Italy's rebuild has 'already begun' following win over England
Jorginho is feeling optimistic about Italy's future following their 1-0 win over England.
Man Utd already showing key signs of improvement after flying WSL start
Man Utd have improved key weaknesses since last season and have made a flying WSL start as a result.
Transfer rumours: Kane's Bayern Munich talks; Asensio signs Barcelona contract
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Marco Asensio, Christian Pulisic, Bernardo Silva & more.
