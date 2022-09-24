ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know ahead of the 2023 Texas Legislative Session

This article's title was shortened, it appears in the Texas Tribune as "Ahead of the 2023 session, Texas lawmakers previewed their objectives. Here are five things you need to know." Texas lawmakers on both sides of the aisle talked schools, abortion and guns in advance of next year’s session in...
Windy weather to end the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - As we move into the weekend, an upper-level low will move across the northern Rockies. This usually doesn't bring good rain chances to the area but can often ramp up our wind speeds as a surface low tends to develop in Colorado. This will leave the...
