Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
New abortion restrictions are impractical and resource-draining, Texas prosecutors say
Sept. 24, 2022 — The state’s new abortion restrictions continue to confound Texas district attorneys, who now face the possibility of prosecuting medical professionals and may be called to prosecute in another county if another district attorney refuses to do so. The criminal justice system is meant to...
abc7amarillo.com
5 things to know ahead of the 2023 Texas Legislative Session
This article's title was shortened, it appears in the Texas Tribune as "Ahead of the 2023 session, Texas lawmakers previewed their objectives. Here are five things you need to know." Texas lawmakers on both sides of the aisle talked schools, abortion and guns in advance of next year’s session in...
abc7amarillo.com
O'Rourke shrugs off polling deficit, promises he won't let down Democrats in South Texas
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor, said Saturday he was taking the latest polls putting him behind Gov. Greg Abbott by mid single digits with a “grain of salt.”. O’Rourke spoke for an hour Saturday with The New Yorker...
abc7amarillo.com
Hurricane Ian barrels toward US; Florida bracing for Category 4 damage
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds. Ian was expected to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday and maintain its major hurricane strength as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Impacts on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc7amarillo.com
Windy weather to end the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - As we move into the weekend, an upper-level low will move across the northern Rockies. This usually doesn't bring good rain chances to the area but can often ramp up our wind speeds as a surface low tends to develop in Colorado. This will leave the...
Comments / 0