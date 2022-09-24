ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birch Run, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
DEARBORN, MI
100.7 WITL

September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Heating costs expected to rise, but how will Michigan fare?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Households across the country can expect to see a rise in their heating costs this year. “We’re expecting generally heating costs will be higher this winter because of the cost of natural gas,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. According to the National Energy Assistance...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
City
Oregon Township, MI
City
Birch Run, MI
State
Oregon State
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Driver's license restoration clinic coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. — A Road to Restoration clinic is coming to Saginaw to help drivers with suspended licenses determine what steps they need to take to restore their driving privileges. The clinic will be hosted by. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) Department of Attorney General. United Way of...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Has a Hurricane Ever Made It To Michigan?

Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Mid Michigan#Refinery#Gasbuddy Com
insideevs.com

Report: Gotion Might Build EV Battery Plant In Michigan

A new battery gigafactory might be built in Michigan, according to an application submitted to the state by The Right Place - West Michigan's economic development agency. Automotive News reports that Gotion, a lithium-ion battery manufacturer, is planning a $2.36 billion investment, which would result in 2,350 new jobs. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
annarborfamily.com

All Aboard! The Proposed A2TC Train Project is Full Steam Ahead

A rail project that began in 2011 has gained momentum, thanks to recent federal grant funding provided by the US Department of Transportation. Dubbed the A2TC Train, this commuter rail service has the potential to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, with stops in several small towns along the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wsgw.com

Dow Event Center Parking Ramp Close to Opening

The parking ramp at The Dow Event Center will be open for the Saginaw Spirit home opener versus the Guelph Storm October 1. Over the past year, renovations to the structure include lighting updates, structural repairs and other necessary improvements. Replacement of the elevators is still underway. The elevators will not be operational until the spring 2023. Until then, extra handicap parking on the first floor has been opened to meet any increased demand. $7.5 million has been invested into the parking ramp as part of the four-phase renovation managed by Spence Brothers Construction. This includes a new automated parking system for non-event parking.
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
nbc25news.com

Newly signed bills will put more police on Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed three bipartisan bills increasing funding for the Secondary Road Patrol (SRP) program. These bills will put more officers on the road, improving recruitment and retention efforts, and bolstering training for police in Michigan. “As a former prosecutor, public safety is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State

King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
CENTRAL LAKE, MI
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

MDOT investing nearly $850K in repairing M-25 in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently working on repairing a stretch of M-25 in Bay City. MDOT was scheduled to start work on the project on Monday, Sept. 12 and it is estimated that the work will be completed on Friday, Sept. 30. The project is focused on concrete pavement repairs on M-25 between McKinley Avenue and Johnson Street and it is expected to cost $849,250.
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy